Prep boys basketball
Fillmore Central 52, Wilber-Clatonia 46
GENEVA — Dan Stoner scored 15 and Keegan Theobald 13 for the Panthers. Carson Asche added in nine points.
W-C's Carter Skleba had a game-high 19.
Alma 33, Red Cloud 30
ALMA — Malaki Horne led the Warriors with nine points. Hugo Basco scored seven and both Ben and Gage Ely added six points each. Ben Ely added 10 rebounds while Basco had six steals and six assists.
Centennial 49, Superior 39
SUPERIOR — Jacob Meyer and Tanner Theis combined for 28 of Superior's 39 points.
Nebraska Christian 43, Sutton 41
SUTTON — The Mustangs lost a nail-biter after leading by four following three quarters. Aiden Jones scored a team-high 14 points. The Eagles' Gabe Langemeier scored a game-high 17 points.
Prep girls basketball
Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Pleasanton 35
PLEASANTON — Three Falcons scored in double figures in their 16-point win. Sarah Jensen scored a tam-high 16 points while Claire Ortgiesen added 12 and Madison Bunger 10. Emma Donley had eight.
Prep boys wrestling
Kearney Catholic duals
KEARNEY — Adams Central finished sixth and Red Cloud/Blue Hill seventh.
The Patriots picked up wins over Arlington and Gibbon while falling to St. Paul, Ravenna and Burwell.
AC over Arlington 43-24: Logan Stenka won via 15-7 major decision at 120 pounds over Arlington. Parker Wiens (132) won an 8-3 decision. Isaac Henry (152) scored a first-round pin.
AC over Gibbon 39-36: Beau Wiseman (182) and Bladen Blecha (195) scored pins. Matthew Mousel won an 11-4 decision at 132 pounds.
St. Paul over AC 66-18: Stenka, Wiens and Blecha notched pins.
Ravenna over AC 54-25: Wiseman had a 6-1 decision victory and Blecha a first-period pin. Stenka won via 11-0 major decision.
Burwell over AC 52-21: Mousel recorded a second-period pin and Wiens a 3-1 decision win.
Red Cloud/Blue Hill beat Cross County and Gibbon, but fell to Kearney Catholic, Wilber-Clatonia and Burwell.
RCBH over Cross County 47-18: Carter Auten (126) and Gage Rasser (138) had first-period pins while Brooks Armstrong cruised to a 15-0 tech fall.
RCBH over Gibbon 36-33: Alec Lounsbury (182) won via first-period pin, while Auten's came in the second period. Armstrong decided the dual with a pin in 1:04.
KC over RCBH 45-23: Armstrong won a 16-0 tech fall.
Burwell over RCBH 36-24: Rasser and Caden Trew (145) eked out decision victories. Armstrong and Auten had pins.
W-C over RCBH 57-24: Lounsbury pinned his foe in the first, Auten and Armstrong in the second period.
Logan View invite
HOOPER — Fillmore Central finished runner-up to Broken Bow with 153 1/2 points.
Travis Meyer (126 pounds) and Alexander Schademann (145) were both champions and kept their records unbeaten. Aiden Hinrichs (152) and Markey Hinrichs (285) were runners-up.
Superior's Holden McDonald (120) and Hayden Neeman (132) each placed third.
