Prep football
No. 4 S-E-M 61, No. 6 Wilcox-Hildreth 6
SUMNER — Wilcox-Hildreth (3-1) scored its only touchdown in the first quarter as it suffered its first loss of the season.
Gaige Ritner had the lone score for the Falcons, who trailed 30-6 at the halftime break. Ritner carried 17 times for 108 yards.
Prep volleyball
C-1 No. 6 Gothenburg def. No. 2 Minden 3-2
GOTHENBURG — Minden (16-1) suffered its first loss of the season Thursday in a rematch with Gothenburg (15-2). The top 10 battle was just that, said Minden coach Julie Ratka.
The Swedes won in five sets on their home floor 13-25, 25-20, 19-25, 29-27, 15-13.
Minden’s Mattie Kamery had a triple-double, with 24 kills, 22 assists and 19 kills. She served five aces and registered one block.
Mariah Lempka (12 kills), Kinsie Land (11) and Sloane Beck (10) joined Kamery in double figures. Myla Emery added eight kills, dished 30 assists and dug 22 attacks. Beck had three blocks. Land, Lempka and Emery each notched one.
Bailey Rogers had the team-high in digs with 46. Halle Space, Keian Bienhoff and Milly Jacobsen each chipped in with one kill.
Thayer Central def. Deshler 3-2
HEBRON — The Titans (9-3) narrowly got past the Dragons (8-5) Thursday, winning 25-17, 20-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-12.
Jacilyne Peterson and Allie Vieselmeyer were in double figures for Deshler with 12 and 10 kills, respectively. They also split eight blocks.
Brooke Sasse had nine kills and Payton Bauer and Stormi Capek finished with seven apiece.
The Dragons served 13 aces with three each by Peterson and Tierra Schardt, who led the team with 35 digs.
No stats were available for Thayer Central.
Palmer def. Harvard 3-0
HARVARD — Taylor Braun led the Cardinals (1-16) with four kills in their 20-25, 17-25, 17-25 loss Thursday. Lillian Smith had three kills and Aimee Whetstine-Jones 11 assists and 12 digs.
