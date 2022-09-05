Hastings College women's soccer
The Bronco women moved to 3-0 on the year with a 1-0 victory over Bellevue Saturday evening. Dulce Lopez scored in the 70th minute to lift HC, which outshot the Bruins 9-6.
Four Broncos received yellow cards in the contest.
Hastings College volleyball
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Broncos (8-3) swept Tabor and fell in five sets to Dakota State to conclude the Labor Day Classic.
Peyton Roper had a team-high nine kills and both Rachel Hefta and Majesta Valasek added seven apiece for the Broncos in a 25-19-, 25-16, 25-18 win over the Bluejays.
HC hit .303 while holding Tabor to .137. Roper and Monroe had two solo blocks each. Miriam Miller had 18 digs and Lauren Dirks 36 assists.
Four Broncos were in double figures in a 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 18-25, 18-20 loss. Valasek had a double-double of 16 kills and 12 digs to lead the way. Marlee Taylor posted a team-best 19 kills while Roper and Monroe each added 11 kills.
Both teams dug up 81 attacks, but Dakota State had five more blocks (11).
Prep cross country
Minden invite
MINDEN — Jessie Hurt and Trinity Houchin led Minden's girls to a first-place finish in the team standings Saturday at Minden Country Club.
Hurt took silver in the 5K race in a time of 20:54 while Houchin placed sixth (21:50. Teammates Lindsey Rhetus and Alejandra Iniguez were 11th and 12th, respectively. Larissa Labenz and Priscilaa Madriz-Navarrete were 20th and 21st.
Adams Central's Catherine Lehn finished fifth, running a 21:26. Lynsie Lancaster was ninth (22:05).
Caden Jameson was the top finisher for Minden's boys in 11th (18:15). Andrew Heckman paced the AC boys in 15th (18:39).
Prep softball
No. 7 Hastings def. Lincoln NW 17-0; No. 3 Elkhorn def. Hastings 12-9
The Tigers (7-6) split on the weekend, scoring 17 runs in two offensive innings in their win over the fledgling Falcons and suffering from a slow start in their loss to a top program in Class B.
Macie Wolever drove in a team-high five runs and homered in the Tigers' shut out of Lincoln Northwest. She, Emma Synek and Sammy Schmidt each had two hits. Schmidt and Eleanor Oliver also hit home runs.
Madi Wenzl struck out five in three innings.
Elkhorn scored eight runs in three innings before Hastings scored a run. Synek and Brooke Ochsner homered and Schmidt doubled in a three-hit effort. Carlie Muhlbach also had a trio of hits.
