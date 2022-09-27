Prep volleyball
Thayer Central def. David City 2-0, Wilber-Clatonia 2-0
Prep volleyball
Thayer Central def. David City 2-0, Wilber-Clatonia 2-0
HEBRON — Jadyn Bowman slugged 10 kills for the Titans (14-3) in a 25-18, 25-18 sweep of the Scouts as Josey Welch scooped eight digs, Natalie Tietjen served two aces and Piper Havel and Ava Wiedel registered two blocks apiece.
Tietjen tallied 13 kills in Thayer Central’s 25-21, 25-6 win over Wilber-Clatonia. Ashlyn Cooper and Wiedel each served an ace while Havel roofed four attacks at the net.
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Ravenna 3-2
DONIPHAN — Charlee Richter posted a match-high 17 kills in the Cardinals’ five-set victory over the Bluejays Tuesday night. D-T won 17-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-27, 15-9.
Kaleah Olson added eight kills and tied for the team-high three aces with Addison Maciejewski. Addie Fay had eight kills and led the team with 25 digs. Emily Shimmin dished 30 assists.
D-1 No. 7 BDS def. Southern 3-0
SHICKLEY — JessaLynn Hudson pounded 11 kills for the third-rated Eagles (12-3) in their 25-17, 25-12, 25-16 win.
Cloey Carlson recorded three blocks and Malory Dickson served a team-high three aces. Hannah Miller collected 13 assists and Hayley Sliva 12. Ashley Schlegel dug a team-high 12 attacks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.