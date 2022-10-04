Prep volleyball
C-2 No. 3 Sutton def. Thayer Central 3-2
HEBRON — The Fillies rallied back from a 2-0 deficit and won the final three sets Tuesday against their Centennial Conference rivals. Sutton took the match 24-26, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-11.
Alivia Huxoll broke her own school record for kills in a match with 26 on Tuesday. She had four kills and two blocks in the decisive fifth set.
Lily McCrode added nine kills and five service aces for the Fillies (17-2). Jacee Haight flushed 13 kills.
D-1 No. 7 BDS def. Osceola 2-0; East Butler 2-0
OSCEOLA — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (17-5) won two Crossroads Conference matches Tuesday night. The Eagles knocked off East Butler 25-17, 25-16 and Osceola 25-133, 25-14.
Cloey Carlson scored a team-high five kills and three aces against East Butler. Campbell Bohling served three aces and picked five digs, and Hayley Sliva dished 14 assists.
Jess Hudson tallied seven kills against Osceola while Malory Dickson added five kills and collected 2 1/2 blocks. Ashley Schlegel and Sliva each served three aces and Bohling dug seven attacks.
Deshler def. Sandy Creek 3-1
DESHLER — Three hitters finished in double figures for the Dragons (12-7) in their 25-12, 26-28, 25-22, 25-18 win over the Cougars (4-18).
Brooke Sasse led Deshler with 14 kills while Allie Vieselmeyer added 12 and Stormi Capek 10. Tierra Schardt registered five ace serves and 37 digs. Mallory Kleen and Molley Drohman combined for 27 assists.
Loomis def. Harvard 3-0
HARVARD — Taylor Braun had five kills and Zahna Reutzel four for the Cardinals (1-20) in their 25-15, 25-12, 25-10 loss to Loomis. Aimee Whetstine-Jones had nine assists and six digs.
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Giltner 2-1; Heartland def. D-T 2-0
HENDERSON — Addie Fay had a team-high eight kills in the Cardinals’ 25-13, 15-25, 25-11 win over Giltner (6-12). Kaleah Olson added five kills and Emily Shimmin four. Fay and Shimmin split six aces. Ridley Sadd dug nine attacks and Addison Maciejewski twinned Shimmin with 11 assists.
Shimmin and Olson combined for 11 kills in a 25-23, 25-21 loss to Heartland.
College volleyball
Washburn def. UNK in 3-2
KEARNEY — No. 12 Washburn scored four of the last five points to down sixth-ranked UNK in five sets 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, 19-25, 15-12 Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center.
Hastings High grad CeCe Beahm was one of three Lopers in double figures with 10 kills while Minden grad Jensen Rowse finished with a team-high 21 digs.
