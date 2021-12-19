Prep boys basketball
Centennial 49, Superior 18
UTICA — Jake Bargen scored 21 points for the Broncos, who held Superior to eight total points after the first quarter. Seth Schnakenberg led the Wildcats with six points. Dane Miller added five.
Red Cloud 43, Alma 29
RED CLOUD — Ben Ely drained 18 points and Landon Mahon added 11 for the Warriors. Malaki Horne and Hug Basco each chipped in six points and Sam Dilley two.
Prep girls basketball
No. 3 York 46, Hastings 45
YORK — For the second straight night, Hastings held its own against top competition. A day after falling to Class C-1 No. 7 Kearney Catholic by three, the Tigers fell to Class B No. 3 York 46-45.
The Dukes outscored Hastings 19-9 in the fourth quarter to overcome a nine-point deficit going into the frame.
HHS had three score in double digits led by McKinsey Long's 16 points. KK Laux added 14 and Maddie Hilgendorf 10. Laux was 4-for-5 from beyond the arc.
York's Destiny Shepherd countered with 16 points and Masa Scheierman added 12.
The Tigers travel to No. 1 Elkhorn North Tuesday.
Alma 56, Red Cloud 20
RED CLOUD — Alma scored double digits in each quarter and held Red Cloud to two points in the final eight minutes. Marissa Hersh led eight Warriors in scoring with five points. Paisley Ord and Logan Brown each had three points.
Pleasanton 42, Wilcox-Hildreth 26
WILCOX — Sarah Jensen scored 13 points for the Falcons, who were outscored 21-7 in the middle quarters. Madison Bunger added five points and Claire Ortgeisen four.
Prep wrestling
Flatwater Fracas
GRAND ISLAND — Hastings, the second-ranked team in Class B, won the two-day Flatwater Fracas over No. 3 Blair and Class A No. 8 Grand Island on a tiebreaker.
The Tigers had a plus-two point differential and thus took the crown over Blair (even) and the Islanders (minus-two).
HHS beat GISH 36-30 but lost to Blair 34-30. GISH beat Blair, however, forcing the tiebreaker.
Landon Weidner, the No. 1 ranked wrestler in Class B at 152 pounds , recorded four pins and two tech falls in his 8-0 weekend. He beat the second-ranked wrestler in Class A, Jake Licking of Norfolk 8-4.
Braiden Kort (126) and Jett Samuelson (160) also finished 8-0. Kort registered five pins and Samuelson four.
At 106, Cameron Brumbaugh went 7-1, recording three pins.
Auburn invite
AUBURN — Thayer Central finished second behind Norris at the Auburn invite, tallying 143 1/2 points. Norris finished with 163 1/2.
Thayer Central had four first-place finishers: Triston Wells (113), Ashton Sinn (120), Brenner McLaughlin (132), and Cameron Schulte (195). Jordan Lake (152) and Gunner Mumford (170) finished second.
Wells pinned all three of his opponents, the quickest in 38 seconds, as did Sinn (34 seconds). Schulte pinned both of his challengers (35 seconds).
Valentine tournament
VALENTINE — Minden placed ninth (118 1/2 points) and South Central 14th (20) at the Valentine tournament.
Robert Nelson (120 pounds) and Orrin Kuehn (132) led Minden with third-place finishes. Nelson scored one pin, two decisions and a tech fall. Kuehn registered three pins and one major decision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.