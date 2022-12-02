Prep boys basketball
Deshler 40, Silver Lake 28
DESHLER — The Dragons received a game-high 18 points from Gavin Nash, which is as many as they scored in the first quarter, to beat the Mustangs.
Carson Sieber was also in double figures with 12 points.
Taten Menke led Silver Lake with eight points.
S-E-M 45, Wilcox-Hildreth 31
WILCOX — The Mustangs scored 19 points in the first quarter and it made all the difference in downing the Falcons.
Grayson Sheen led Wilcox-Hildreth with 11 points. Dagan Ortgiesen added eight and Sam Gruwell six.
Lawrence-Nelson 34, Red Cloud 26
RED CLOUD — Hugo Basco scored 11 points, Sam Dilley added eight and Ben Ely seven for the Warriors, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Raiders. No other information was available.
Osceola 47,
Exeter-Milligan 30
EXETER — Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney poured in the game-high 27 points, which was three shy of the Timberwolves’ total. E-M countered with eight points apiece from Marcus Krupicka and Draven Payne.
Prep girls basketball
Silver Lake 32, Deshler 28
DESHLER — Silver Lake bounced back from a loss on opening night at Red Cloud with a four-point victory over TVC for Deshler for coach Kate Sinsel’s first win.
Katy Soucek scored a team-high eight points while Georgi tenBensel added six.
Allie Vieselmeyer led the Dragons with a game-high nine points.
S-E-M 35, Wilcox-Hildreth 33
WILCOX — Madison Bunger led the Falcons with 13 points. Sarah Jensen and Claire Ortgiesen each scored eight and Emma Donley four in the loss.
Red Cloud 45,
Lawrence-Nelson 33
RED CLOUD — The Warriors improved to 2-0 after scoring in double digits in every quarter Friday night. Josie Rust scored a team-high nine points. Kari Kucera tallied eight and Marissa Hersh and Avery Fangmeyer each scored seven.
No other information was available.
Osceola 41,
Exeter-Milligan 34
EXETER — Savan Krupicka and Malorie Staskal each scored 11 points for the Timberwolves, and Jasmine Turrubiates added in nine points in the loss.
Prep girls wrestling
Friday Night Fracas
WEST POINT — Adams Central finished fourth of 14 teams with 135 points. Grace Wioskowski (125 pounds) and Kayden Sipp (130) each won their weight classes.
Wioskowski pinned all four of her opponents — three under a minute. Sipp recorded three pins, one in the first round.
Heidi Gonzalez (110) placed second with three pins to start the tournament. Esmeralda Aguirre (100) and Piper Moll (145) took third.
Prep wrestling
Kearney 45, Hastings 36; Hastings 51, Klein (Texas) 27
KEARNEY — Defending Class B 160-pound state champion Landon Weidner began his season with a pair of pins, one in 56 seconds and the other in 1:21.
Zander Lockling (182), Connor Wademan (195) Blaine Hamik (285) and Elijah Johnson (152) also recorded pins for Hastings against Kearney.
Last year’s state runner-up, Braiden Kort pinned his Klein opponent in 46 seconds at 120 pounds. Drake Anderson (138) won via fall as did Emmet Kelley (106).
Other dual scores:
- Thayer Central 51, South Central 7
- Thayer Central 54, Superior 12
- Superior 36, South Central 16
- Meridian 18, South Central 15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.