Prep softball

Hastings

GRAND ISLAND — Class B No. 2 Hastings scored 37 runs Monday night and only gave up three in a triangular hosted by Grand Island Central Catholic.

In a total of just seven innings, the Tigers crushed Aurora 21-2 in the opener and cruised 16-1 in the nightcap with GICC.

A 10-run fourth capped the offensive outburst in the Aurora game. Hastings slugged 17 hits. The Tigers hit three home runs; Peytin Hudson, Faith Molina, and Delaney Mullen each left the yard. Hudson, who struck out four in as many innings in the circle, finished 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in five runs. Mullen drove in three on a pair of hits.

A 10-run first inning against GICC kept the momentum going. The second contest was over in three innings and improved Hastings to 24-4.

Molina and Mullen each drove in four runs and finished 2-for-2. Both of Molina’s hits were bombs and she struck out five batters during her outing in the circle. Hudson plated three in her 2-for-3 performance while hitting one homer. Kaelan Schultz, KK Laux, and McKinsey Long also slugged two hits apiece. Laux and Schultz left the yard. Long and Schmidt doubled.

