Prep boys basketball
Doniphan-Trumbull 79, Nebraska Christian 52
Cloudy skies. Windy during the morning. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High around 25F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph..
Snow will end in the evening giving way to some clearing and windy conditions overnight. Low 1F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 12:00 am
Prep boys basketball
Doniphan-Trumbull 79, Nebraska Christian 52
AMHERST — Five players finished in double figures for the Class C-2, No. 1 Cardinals in their Subdistrict 10 semifinal win Tuesday night.
Jack Poppe led all D-T scorers with 15 points on five 3-pointers. Ty Bennett and Parker Volk flushed 14 points apiece. Jake Collinson tallied 11 points and Jaden Williams added 10.
Kaedan Detamore was close behind with eight points while both Ben VanDiest and Jannik Botner chipped in three points each and Masin Lang a free throw.
Doniphan-Trumbull will play Amherst for the subdistrict title Thursday night in Amherst.
Aurora 57, Fillmore Central 34
CENTRAL CITY — Aurora’s Carsen Staehr scored 17 points to help the Huskies by Fillmore Central in the Class C-1, Subdistrict 8 tournament.
The Panthers’ Luke Kimbrough led the team with eight points. David Haggland scored four points while Trevor Roach, Carson Asche and Cooper Schelkopf added three apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.