Prep cross country
York invite
YORK — Luke Bonifas of Adams Central won the boys race at the York invite and Hastings sophomore Kelyn Henry-Perlich finished second in the girls race. Bonifas won by 34 seconds with his time of 16:57. Henry-Perlich claimed silver in 21:06.
AC’s Lynsie Lancaster was fourth, crossing in 21:46. HHS’ Reagan Shoemaker finished sixth (21:47) and Lili Widhelm eighth (21:56).
Fillmore Central’s Hallie Verhage was 11th (22:24) and Hastings’ Kiernan Bierman 15th (22:59).
Evan Struss finished fourth for Hastings (18:22). Fillmore Central’s Cooper Schelkopf (18:34) and Ashtin Clark (18:36) were seventh and eighth, respectively. HHS’ Austin Carrera was ninth (18:38) and AC’s Henry Schreiner 10th (18:49).
Juan Ceron Millan (19:04.23) and Vinny Condry (19:04.66), both of Hastings, crossed 14th and 15th, respectively.
Prep volleyball
Thayer Central
UTICA — Class C-2 No 10 Thayer Central finished off Centennial in straight sets Thursday by scores of 25-18, 25-10, 25-16.
Jayme Huhman led the Titans with 14 kills. Setter Jasa Wiedel dished 29 assists. Maddie Wells scooped 20 digs. Josey Welch served two aces, and Natalie Tietjen blocked two attacks. TC improved to 19-3 on the year.
Minden, Sandy Creek
MINDEN — Minden picked up two wins Thursday night. The Whippets swept both Centura and Sandy Creek.
Sloane Beck and Maylee Kamery slugged six kills each in Minden’s 25-16, 25-19 win over the Centurions. Bailey Rogers picked up 12 digs. Mattie Kamery dished nine assists and Halle Space seven.
In the team’s 25-15, 25-11 win over Sandy Creek, Mattie Kamery crushed 11 kills and assisted on 12 others. Space served three aces as did Bailey Rogers, who led with six digs. Maylee Kamery added six kills and Beck five.
No stats were available for the Cougars.
