College baseball
Concordia def.
Hastings 13-1, 11-5
SEWARD — Concordia outscored Hastings College 24-6 in two games Tuesday afternoon at Plum Creek Park.
An 11-run outburst in the third inning of game one and stout pitching by Caden Johnson and Ernie Snyder earned CUNE its first win of the day.
The Bulldogs hit three home runs and five doubles in the contest off of Hastings tarter Markus Miller and first in relief Cooper Gierhan.
The Broncos scored their only run on Eli Merritt’s homer in the fourth inning. Merritt had two of Hastings’ four hits.
Hastings was only outhit 10-9 in the second game, but left 10 runners on base as CUNE starter Christian Gutierrez danced out of trouble over six complete innings.
Matt Lucero put Hastings (8-18, 2-4) on the board in the second with a two-out RBI single. Jaden Stone scored Lucero in the fifth with another two-out hit.
That was all the Broncos could do against Gutierrez.
Meanwhile the Bulldogs (19-9, 5-1) put together another impressive third inning, scoring seven runs to pull ahead comfortably. Ben Berg hit a three-run home run and Ty Nekoliczak followed with a two-run blast in the frame.
Hastings’ last-ditch effort in the seventh came with two outs on the board. Back-to-back Concordia errors allowed the Broncos to plate two runs. Lucero then singled in Dylan Otto before a groundout ended it.
Prep boys golf
Superior invite
SUPERIOR — Doniphan-Trumbull edged Heartland by a stroke and Lawrence-Nelson by five Tuesday at Superior Country Club.
Led by senior Camdyn Beirow, the Cardinals fired a composite 172 across nine holes during a pleasant afternoon to win the Superior invite. Beirow was one of three golfers to card a 39, tying with teammate Hayden Tzingle and Fillmore Central’s Alexander Schademann.
Sutton’s Jadyn Friesen and Lawrence-Nelson’s Krayton Kucera were second with 41s. Superior’s Colten Butler shot a 42, tying with a Heartland duo.
Harrison Herndon, also of Sutton, tied for fourth at 43 with Sandy Creek’s Connor Rempe and L-N’s Toby Kotinek.
Blue Hill’s Krae Ockinga and Fillmore Central’s Ayden Wusk were two of five golfers to score 44.
