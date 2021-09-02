Prep volleyball
Adams Central
The Adams Central volleyball team cruised to a triangular sweep on Thursday, beating Ravenna 25-19, 25-16 and defeating Gibbon 25-8, 25-4.
Against Ravenna, Megyn Scott led the Patriots with eight kills while Lauryn Scott added six. Chelsey Wiseman finished with 15 assists, and Jessica Babcock tallied 17 digs.
In the win over Gibbon, Babcock totaled seven kills and 14 digs to lead AC in both categories. Wiseman recorded 12 assists.
Minden
LEXINGTON — Minden swept a triangular at Lexington Thursday, beating the hosts 15-25, 25-21, 27-25 and Holdrege 25-22, 25-20.
Sloane Beck led the Whippets with seven kills and two blocks against the Dusters. Mattie Kamery added five kills and 12 assists. Bailey Rogers picked 26 digs and served five aces.
Beck's 10 kills paced Minden to the win over the Minutemaids. Rogers scooped 33 digs, Maylee Kamery added eight digs, and Mattie Kamery had seven kills with 19 assists.
Thayer Central
Thayer Central defeated Tri County 25-8, 25-10, 25-14 on Thursday. Jayden Bowman led the Titans with 10 kills while Jasa Wiedel finished with 24 assists. Maddie Wells recorded 16 digs, and Kaisha Solomon had six ace serves. Thayer Central improved to 5-0 on the year.
