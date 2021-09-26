Hastings College
Football
MITCHELL, S.D. — Dakota Wesleyan outscored Hastings College 20-2 in the second half Saturday to win 27-14 and improve to 2-2. The Broncos dropped to 0-4.
HC’s only points in the second half, after leading 14-7 at the break, came on an extra-point return by Christopher Paitz midway through the third quarter.
Dakota Wesleyan answered every Hastings score, eventually finalizing the result with a pair of consecutive touchdowns at the end of the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
Garrett Determa’s 76-yard pass reception from Kiel Nelson in the third put the Tigers up for good. Tailback Jamin Arend’s 27-yard spurt was the final blow.
HC’s John Zamora opened the scoring with a 5-yard scramble to complete the Broncos’ first drive. But DWU responded with a 74-yard run by Nelson.
Tyree Nesmith hauled in a 4-yard touchdown pass just before halftime.
The Tigers’ Preston Nedved caught a 14-yard scoring strike to cap their second drive in the third quarter.
DWU out-gained Hastings 443-313 and lost one fumble. Nelson also threw two interceptions.
Zamora completed 25 of 35 passes for 236 yards. Will Austin reeled in. six catches for 57 yards and Courtney Lane caught five for 55.
Nesmith rushed 10 times for 64 yards.
Men’s soccer
ABERDEEN, S.D. — Hastings College salvaged a win on its two-game road trip, beating Presentation College 3-0 Saturday.
Carlos Morales scored his first collegiate goal with an assist from Lukas Goetz in the 44th minute. Goetz added a goal himself in the 76th. HC’s other tally was off the foot of Jair Arita in the 67th.
Women’s soccer
ABERDEEN, S.D. — After Thursday’s loss snapped the Broncos’ streak of five wins in a row, HC cruised past Presentation College 2-0 to cap the weekend trip.
Taren Newman opened the scoring with a goal in the 31st minute and Jackie Gilbert doubled the lead with the put-away in the 88th. Hastings outshot Presentation 26-13 with 18 on goal.
Prep softball
Hastings
CRETE — Class B No. 2 Hastings High went 2-1 at the Crete invite over the weekend. The Tigers lost their early game to Millard South 8-6, but responded with a 9-8 win over Bennington and 8-3 victory versus Northwest.
A six-run fourth by Class A No. 9 Millard South sealed Hastings’ fate. An error and one-out walk were followed by two singles and a double that gave the Patriots a 6-4 lead they wouldn’t relent. They added two more in the frame to go up 8-4. Hastings answer was two runs in the bottom half before time expired.
Faith Molina, who threw 3 1/3 innings and took the loss, was 3-for-3 at the plate. Emma Synek had two hits and Kaelan Schultz slapped a double.
Hastings had to walk-off Class B No. 3 Bennington in the bottom of the fifth. Schultz scored KK Laux with a sacrifice fly to clinch the narrow victory. Laux was hit by a pitch and reached third on a pair of singles.
The Tigers out-hit the Badgers 16-6. Emma Landgren hit a home run and McKinsey Long and Delaney Mullen each roped two doubles. Sammy Schmidt doubled, too. Long finished a perfect 3-for-3 and tied Synek with two RBI.
Peytin Hudson earned the win over Bennington with 5 solid innings on 73 pitches.
To cap the day, Hastings knocked off No. 6 Northwest with a pair of four run innings. Molina, Schmidt, and Laux each had two hits. Hudson and Schmidt both doubled.
Alyssa Breckner tossed a five-inning complete game on 79 pitches and struck out one Viking.
Prep volleyball
Thayer Central
WYMORE — Class C-2 No. 8 Thayer Central swept its way to the Southern invite title Saturday, defeating Southern, Heartland, and Falls City without dropping a set. It was the Titans fifth, sixth, and seventh wins in a row and improved them to 16-3 overall.
Game one
TC..............25 25
SOU............15 16
Kills: TC, Natalie Tietjen 9, Jayme Huhman 8, Jadyn Bowman 5, Kaisha Solomon 3, Rebecca Burda 1, Kinsey Kugel 1, Jasa Wiedel 1. Aces: TC, Jasa Wiedel 1. Blocks: Ava Wiedel 1, Tietjen 1. Digs: TC 68 (Jasa Wiedel 14, Solomon 13).
Game two
HEA............9 18
TC..............25 25
Kills: TC, Huhman 8, Jasa Wiedel 5, Bowman 5, Tietjen 3, Ava Wiedel 1, Solomon 1, Cassie Hergott 1, Allsion Richardson 1. Aces: Huhman 1, J. Wiedel 1. Blocks: Bowman 1, J. Wiedel 1, Solomon 1. Digs: TC 80 (Solomon 21, Madelyn Wells 19). Assists: Jasa Wiedel 19.
Game three
TC..............25 25
FC...............12 11
Kills: TC, Huhman 9, Bowman 7, Tietjen 5, Hergott 2, J. Wiedel 2, Solomon 1. Aces: Solomon 2, J. Wiedel 1, Wells 1. Blocks: Hergott 3, Tietjen 2, J. Wiedel 1. Digs: TC 54 (Huhman 14, Wells 12). Assists: Jasa Wiedel 21.
Minden
HOLDREGE — Class C-1 No. 8 Minden went 2-1 at the Holdrege invite. The Whippets fell to McCook in straight sets, but swept Ravenna and won in three against Scottsbluff.
Game one
MIN............23 24
MCK...........25 26
Kills: M, Mattie Kamery 7, Beck 6, Maylee Kamery 2, Land 1, Milly Jacobsen 1, Lempka 1. Aces: Mattie Kamery 2, Keitan Bienhoff 1. Blocks: Jacobsen 1, Land 1. Digs: M 27 (Bailey Rogers 8). Assists: Space 10.
Game two
MIN...........25 22 26
SCO...........18 25 24
Kills: M, Mattie Kamery 10, Maylee Kamery 7, Lempka 7, Beck 4, Kuehn 3, Space 2, Land 1. Aces: Land 2, Bailey Rogers 2, Kuehn 2, Mattie Kamery 1, Maylee Kamery 1, Beck 1. Blocks: Lempka 2, Maylee Kamery 1, Kuehm 1, Beck 1. Digs: M 51 (Mattie Kamery 11). Assists: Space 14, Mattie Kamery 14.
Game three
MIN...........25 25
RAV...........21 14
Kills: M, Mattie Kamery 8, Maylee Kamery 7, Sloane Beck 7, Brianna Kuehn 3, Mariah Lempka 3, Kinsie Land 2, Halle Space 1. Aces: Maylee Kamery 1, Land 1. Digs: M 40 (Bailey Arnold 15). Assists: Matte Kamery 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.