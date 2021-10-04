Hastings College

Women's golf

VERMILLION S.D. — Hastings College's Anna Cafferty heads the Broncos' scoring after one day of the Great Plains Athletic Conference championships. 

Cafferty, a Hastings High grad, shot an 81 and sits in seventh place. The tournament's leader, Sofia Castelan of Morningside, shot a 74.

HC's Mackenzie Loseke shot a 90 and is tied for 28th place.

The Broncos are ninth as a team.

Prep volleyball

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, Silver Lake, Smith Center

SHICKLEY — Class D-1 No. 5 BDS split a triangular against two Tribland teams Monday night.

The Eagles swept Silver Lake 25-15, 25-18 behind eight kills by Mariah Sliva and three aces by Hannah Miller. Hayley Sliva dished 11 assists and Taryn Fiala dug nine attacks.

Smith Center swept BDS 25-15, 25-22 in the nightcap. Mariah Sliva and Jess Hudson scored seven kills apiece. Hayley Sliva tallied 10 assists and Fiala dug six times. 

No other information was available.

