Hastings College
Women's golf
VERMILLION S.D. — Hastings College's Anna Cafferty heads the Broncos' scoring after one day of the Great Plains Athletic Conference championships.
Cafferty, a Hastings High grad, shot an 81 and sits in seventh place. The tournament's leader, Sofia Castelan of Morningside, shot a 74.
HC's Mackenzie Loseke shot a 90 and is tied for 28th place.
The Broncos are ninth as a team.
Prep volleyball
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, Silver Lake, Smith Center
SHICKLEY — Class D-1 No. 5 BDS split a triangular against two Tribland teams Monday night.
The Eagles swept Silver Lake 25-15, 25-18 behind eight kills by Mariah Sliva and three aces by Hannah Miller. Hayley Sliva dished 11 assists and Taryn Fiala dug nine attacks.
Smith Center swept BDS 25-15, 25-22 in the nightcap. Mariah Sliva and Jess Hudson scored seven kills apiece. Hayley Sliva tallied 10 assists and Fiala dug six times.
No other information was available.
