Prep boys tennis
Norfolk def. Hastings 6-3
NORFOLK — The Hastings boys tennis team fell 6-3 on Tuesday. The Tigers took two of the six singles matches, with Ethan Zimmerman (No. 6 singles) winning 8-4 and Parker Ablott (No. 3) winning by the same score. Ben Hafer and Jackson Graves notched the only doubles victory, winning the No. 1 doubles competition 8-5.
York def. Adams Central 7-2
YORK — Adams Central dropped its dual with York 7-2 on Tuesday. AC’s Dylan Janzen defeated York’s Charlie Van Gomple 8-6 in the No. 4 singles match. The Patriots’ only other win was at No. 1 doubles, where Drew Goracke and Tate McIntyre won their match 8-4.
Prep volleyball
Thayer Central def. Fairbury 3-2
HEBRON — Thayer Central defeated Fairbury in five wild sets in front of the Titan faithful, rallying for a 19-25, 18-25, 26-24, 25-19, 15-7 victory. Jadyn Bowman led the way with 25 kills, while Natalie Tietjen recorded 21. Josey Welch finished the match with 26 digs, and Ashlyn Cooper tallied 45 assists. Piper Havel finished with two blocks.
No. 8 Minden def. Shelton 3-0
SHELTON — Minden won its road match against Shelton 25-15, 25-20, 25-20 on Tuesday. Myla Emery led the Class C-1 No. 8 Whippets (9-0) with 13 kills, Mattie Kamery finished with nine kills, and Mariah Lempka tallied five. Kamery also had 16 assists, just ahead of Emery, who had 13. Kamery added to the stat line with five aces and four digs. Bailey Rogers led the team with eight digs, while Lempka had a team-high two blocks.
Superior def. Kenesaw, Doniphan-Trumbull 2-0
SUPERIOR — Teegan Duncan’s 10 kills and four blocks led Superior past Doniphan-Trumbull 25-16, 25-23 Tuesday night.
Halle Bargen added six kills, Lily Edwards had five and Brooklynn Grabast four. Ella Garder served four aces and recorded 24 assists. Atlee Kobza dug 14 attacks.
Charlee Richter, Kaleah Olson and Addie Fay each finished with three kills for the Cardinals.
Duncan added eight kills in the ‘Cats 25-14, 25-19 win over Kenesaw.
Kobza served three aces against the Blue Devils and scooped a team-high nine digs. Gardner dished 18 assists.
