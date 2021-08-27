Hastings College
Men’s soccer
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Hastings College opened up its season with a 3-1 loss to MidAmerica Christian on Friday night. Matthew James converted a corner from Ross Murphy in the 75th minute but MACU put away two goals in the final 15 minutes to secure the win.
Volleyball
Hastings College improved to 6-0 on the season with its pair of wins Friday over Panhandle State and Haskell Indian College.
The Broncos beat OPSU 25-17, 25-23, 25-20 behind 12 kills from Sydney Mullin. Makenna Asher added nine kills and 22 assists. Jaisee Stinson had 15 assists and six digs. Ireland Currey picked 11 digs. Grace Branson tallied seven kills and Emily Krolikowski and Miriam Miller each recorded six kills.
Hastings handled Haskelll 25-10, 25-18, 25-21 Friday night. Krolikowski (11 kills) and Mullin (10) led the attack. Asher had six kills and 16 assists. Stinson finished with 14 assists and nine digs. Kamri Adler led with 15 digs.
HC plays Mayviille State and Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Prep football
Adams Central
HOLDREGE — The Class C-1 runner-up Adams Central Patriots opened their 2021 campaign with a 41-13 road win over Holdrege Friday night.
Hyatt Collins racked up 273 yards on the ground and scored four touchdowns that way. Jacob Eckhardt threw to Collins for one touchdown as part of the quarterback’s 3-for-8 and 82 yard performance.
Lucas Gabriel recorded a team-high eight tackles on defense. Gabriel and Leighton Weber each had six solo tackles. Weber also had a sack.
Breck Samuelson recovered two fumbles and Elijah Mulligan scooped up one.
Minden
MINDEN — Minden won its season opener 49-8 over Fairbury Friday night.
The Whippets rolled up 333 yards of total offense — 247 on the ground. Austin Lutkemeier and Carter Harsin pounded in two rushing touchdowns apiece while Orrin Kuehn and Gage Fries each scored one. Keuhn led the backfield with 97 yards.
Minden scored the first 49 points before the Jeffs scored in the final five minutes.
Wilcox-Hildreth
WILCOX — Wilcox-Hildreth knocked off Southwest 24-6.
Gaige Ritner scored a 100-yard touchdown in his 163-yard, 19 carry effort and Graiden Ritner tacked on a score on the ground as well. Grayson Sheen threw for one touchdown as part of his 2-for-7, 52-yard outing.
Prep girls golf
Hastings
KEARNEY — Hastings shot a 460 Friday at Awarii Dunes led by Anna Brandt’s 98. Leah Krings carded a 100, Olivia Ernst turned in 130, Taylor Delaney finished at 132, and Gracey McIntyre ended at 141.
The Tigers collectively shot 460. Lincoln Southwest won the invite with a 311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.