Prep boys basketball
Sutton 48, Wilber-Clatonia 35
SUTTON — Sutton opened the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament by defeating Wilber-Clatonia 48-35.
Jesse Herndon led the Mustangs with 13 points and Colton Haight had 10. Cole Baumert added eight, Gerrison Perrien chipped in with five, Tyson Scheidemann finished with four, Aiden Jones and Ty Skalka each had three, and Caleb Ladehoff totaled two.
Fillmore Central 56, Superior 42
GENEVA — The Panthers held off a 22-point rally by the Wildcats in the fourth quarter to survive the opening round of the SNC tournament. Isaiah Lauby scored 16 for Fillmore and Dan Stoner added 11.
Dane Miller poured in 19 for the Wildcats. Seth Schnakenberg had 10.
Prep girls basketball
Overton 60, Wilcox-Hildreth 38
WILCOX — Wilcox-Hildreth fell to Overton 60-38 in the opening round of the Fort Kearny Conference tournament. Madison Bunger paced the Falcons with 15 points while Katelyn Bunger added seven and Sarah Jensen had six. Adddison Overholser tallied three points, and Claire Ortgiesen, McKinley Ritner, and Emma Donley all had two. Cara Bunger finished with one point.
D-1 No. 5 Shelton 45, Red Cloud 14
SHELTON — Red Cloud lost its Twin Valley Conference tournament game with fifth-ranked Shelton 45-14. Paiton Lewis and Adelynn Minnick each tallied three points to lead the Warriors. Marissa Hersh, Avery Fangmeyer, Kari Kucera, and Josie Rust all poured in two points each.
