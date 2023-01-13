Prep boys basketball
Doniphan-Trumbull 61, Gibbon 38
DONIPHAN — The Class C-2 No. 2 Cardinals were led by freshman Jack Poppe’s 21 points. Parker Volk added 18.
Kenesaw 45, Lawrence-Nelson 41
NELSON — Lane Kelley scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Blue Devils past their Twin Valley Conference foe. Randyn Uden added a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Kenesaw (9-3) survived a 19-point first quarter by the Raiders (5-7) to win for an eighth straight time.
McCool Junction 52, Deshler 39
DESHLER — Gavin Nash led the Dragons with 19 points and Easton Nash added nine in the loss. McCool had four in double figures led by Mapieu Kouchinin’s 15.
Prep girls basketball
Red Cloud 37, Blue Hill 23
BLUE HILL — Addie Minnick and Josie Rust were in double figures for the Warriors, who won for the sixth straight time. Minnick scored 13 and Rust 10. Marissa Hersh had eight points.
Ellie Mangers led Blue Hill with 10 points.
McCool Junction 47, Deshler 37
DESHLER — Jacilyne Peterson and Taylor Sieber each scored 10 points for the Dragons, but they couldn’t overcome a 26-point effort by McCool’s McKenna Yates.
Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Loomis 15
WILCOX — Madison Bunger outscored Loomis herself with 17 points for the Falcons. Sarah Jensen added nine points.
