D-1 No. 4 BDS def. Palmyra 2-0
Updated: September 16, 2022 @ 12:43 am
BEATRICE — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley won the A Division championship at MUDECAS on Thursday in straight sets over Palmyra 25-13, 25-18. It was the Eagles’ second win over the Panthers this season.
JessaLynn Hudson and Hayley Sliva tallied five kills apiece. Malory Dickson registered 3 1/2 blocks, Cloey Carlson served two aces and had four kills. Ashley Schlegel dug 12 attacks.
“We were on fire tonight,” said coach Kari Jo Alfs. “We passed well for our setters to distribute the ball to all hitters. It was a great finish for a tough week at MUDECAS.”
Deshler def. Kenesaw 2 0, Franklin 2-0
DESHLER — The Dragons (7-4) knocked off a pair of Twin Valley Conference foes Thursday night. They beat Kenesaw 25-20, 25-15 and Franklin 25-17, 25-16.
Jacilyne Peterson had a team-high 11 kills against the Flyers. Stormi Capek served four aces in that match and Mallory Kleen dished 11 assists.
Peterson had six kills against Kenesaw and Capek five. Tierra Schardt dug nine attacks.
McCool Junction def. Harvard 3-0
HARVARD — McCool Junction notched a 25-16, 25-21, 26-24 win over the Cardinals (1-12). Taylor Braun and Hannah Braun each slugged six kills for Harvard as Aimee Whetstine-Jones dished 16 assists.
