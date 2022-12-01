Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Some clouds early. Mostly sunny along with windy conditions during the afternoon. High 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Windy early. Low 13F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.