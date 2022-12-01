Prep swimming and diving
Hastings
GRAND ISLAND — The Hastings boys and girls swim and dive teams both dropped a pair of duals on Thursday, in a double dual in Grand Island. The boys fell to Kearney 65-29 and to Grand Island 59-35, while the girls dropped the dual 64-30 to Kearney and 52-31 to GI.
Hastings sophomore Abbey Fish won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 18.99 seconds. Fish was also third in the 100 backstroke (1:17.80), while Izzy Cerveny was third in the 50 free (31.42). Abby Lauder took third in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.07). The girls 400 freestyle (4:34.95) and 200 freestyle (2:18.46) both finished second.
Max Faris was second in the 50 freestyle, finishing in 27.81, with Matthew Lauder right behind him in third (27.82). Lauder was also third in the 100 free (1:02.81). Robert Schmidt placed third in the 400 freestyle (5:23.87). Hastings’ 200 freestyle team was second (1:51.03), and the 400 free relay team placed third with a time of 4:45.50. The 200 medley relay team was also third with a time of 2:10.94.
Prep boys basketball
Deshler 42, Exeter-Milligan 32
DESHLER — Deshler’s big fourth quarter boosted the Dragons over Exeter-Milligan. Gavin Nash led the way with 19 points, while Carson Sieber had 16 and Easton Nash added three. Tregan LeFave and Cam Harding both finished with two.
For E-M, Carter Milton tallied five points, Tyler Due poured in eight, and Aidan Vevra finished with seven. Brent Kallhoff, Troy Kallhoff, and Marcus Krupicka all recorded four points.
Hi-Line 70, Wilcox-Hildreth 38
WILCOX — Sam Gruwell flushed 16 points to lead six Falcons (0-1) in scoring, but they couldn’t overcome surrendering 40 points to Hi-Line in the first half.
Dagan Ortgiesen added eight points and Chase Bunger six. Micah Johnson scored four while Grant Henery and Grayson Sheen each had a bucket.
Prep girls basketball
Class D-1 No. 7 St. Cecilia 40, Scotus Central Catholic 38, OT
COLUMBUS — Freshman Avery Kissinger scored a game-high 16 points and Tatum Krikac added 11 as the Hawkettes won their season opener 40-38 in overtime. Kissinger had a basket and Krikac two free throws in the extra period. Emery Vargas scored seven points, Ryann Sabatka had four and Addie Demuth two for STC.
Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Hi-Line 33
WILCOX — Madison Bunger led the Falcons with 17 points while Katelyn Bunger added nine points. Emma Donley and Claire Ortgiesen each scored seven points, Cara Bunger recorded three, and Sarah Jensen and Reagan Johnson both totaled two points.
Deshler 44, Exeter-Milligan 20
DESHLER — Tierra Schardt scored the game-high 13 points to lead eight Dragons (1-0) in scoring. Mallory Kleen, Allie Vieselmeyer and Taylor Sieber each added seven points while Stormi Capek had four. Brooke Sasse tallied three, Reese Harms two and Jacilyne Peterson one.
Savana Krupicka rang up nine points for the Timberwolves (0-1). Jozie Kanode had seven and Malorie Staskal four.
