Prep boys basketball
Adams Central
BROKEN BOW — The Adams Central boys basketball team defeated Boone Central 51-49 to win the holiday tournament. The Patriots had three players in double figures in scoring, Paul Fago with 14, Jayden Teichmeier with 13, and Sam Dierks with 10. Jacob Eckhardt tallied nine points and Decker Shestak finished with five.
Hastings
SCOTTSBLUFF — Hastings defeated Lexington 71-55 Wednesday in the Scottsbluff holiday tournament. No other information was available.
Thayer Central
HEBRON — Thayer Central defeated Nebraska Christian 52-49 on Wednesday in the third-place game of their holiday tournament. Sam Souerdyke poured in an impressive 34 points, scoring 15 points in the second quarter alone. Grant Wiedel, Will Heitman, and Duncan Wiedel each totaled five points, and Lachlan Pickering recorded three points.
Prep girls basketball
Hastings
SCOTTSBLUFF — The Hastings girls basketball team fell to Scottsbluff 72-49 in the holiday tournament championship on Wednesday. Libby Landgren tallied 18 points to lead the team and McKinsey Long finished with 13 points. Emma Synek and Emma Landgren recorded six points, KK Laux totaled three, and Jessalyn Quintero had one.
Adams Central
BROKEN BOW — Adams Central defeated Broken Bow 43-30 on Wednesday. Rachel Goodon finished with a team-high 18 points and Libby Trausch tallied 10. Megyn Scott recorded four points, while Gracie Weichman, Brianna Stroh, and Lauryn Scott each had three. Kylie Lancaster added two points. Trausch added six rebounds.
Thayer Central
HEBRON — Thayer Central fell to Southern in the holiday tournament championship game 40-30. Natalie Tietjen led the Titans with 13 points while Ava Wiedel tallied seven. Jayme Huhman recorded six points, and Jadyn Bowman and Cassie Hergott both had two points.
Minden
Minden defeated Loomis 59-30 on Wednesday. Sloane Beck led the Whippets with 16 points, while Kinsie Land added 14 and Rozie Nelson tallied 10. Mattie Kamery finished the game with six points, Priscila Madriz and Payton Weeder both recorded four points, and Gracie Fries chipped in with three. Brenna Bules and Makenna Betty had one point apiece.
