Prep girls golf
Adams Central wins Central Conf. meet
Prep girls golf
Adams Central wins Central Conf. meet
GRAND ISLAND — Adams Central clinched the Central Conference championship Friday at Jackrabbit Golf Course in Grand Island. The Patriots shot a 375, which was 14 strokes better than runner-up Grand Island Northwest.
Sidney O'Dey fired the low round of 82 to win the individual title. Teammate Peyton Hartman turned in an 87 and tied for second. Maggie Rostvet broke 100 with a 98 and Hanna Kull (108) and Jersie Dieker (109) were separated by a stroke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.