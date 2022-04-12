Prep boys golf
Adams Central
YORK — Decker Shestak was the only Patriot able to keep his score under 100 in Tuesday’s blustery conditions. He shot a 98 at the York invitational.
Brayden Underwood carded a 100, Axel Anderson scored a 104, Dylan Janzen 106 and Paul Fago 113.
No other information was available.
Prep soccer
Hastings
NORTH PLATTE — The Hastings girls dropped their fourth straight match and are now only one game above .500 after a 5-0 start to the season.
The Tigers (6-5) fell 3-0 to North Platte on Tuesday. The Bulldogs (8-3) scored three goals in the final 40 minutes.
Macy Nolda put North Platte on the board two minutes into the second half. The score held at 1-0 until the 72nd minute when Kaitlyn Evans scored.
Lauren Horne powered in the third goal in the 78th minute.
Hastings’ boys climbed back to .500 on the season with a 2-0 win over North Platte (3-8). No other information was available.
Prep track and field
Marsh Beck invite
Adams Central notables from the meet in Minden:
Boys: Breck Samuelson tied the school record with a high jump clearing 6 feet, 6 inches ... Nate Kerr won the triple jump, leaping 39 feet, 6 3/4 inches ... Grant Trausch swept the short sprints, winning the 100-meter dash (11.0 seconds) and 200 (22.6) ... Luke Bonifas won both distance races, running the 1,600 in 4:49.6 and the 3,200 in 10:14.7 ... The team of Drew Bonifas, Nate Kerr, James Babcock and Trausch won the 400 relay (45.3); Drew Bonifas, Antonio Calderon, Henry Schreiner and Trausch won the 1,600 relay (3:50.7) ... Barrett Shea took third in discus (117-11) ... Kerr was third in the 200 (23.8)
Girls: Mari Conant won the 200 and 400, crossing in 27.1 seconds and 1:02.8, respectively. She also clinched the long jump with her leap of 16 feet, 8 1/4 inches ... Kaitlyn Mousel won the 300 hurdles (48.5) ... Claire Hemberger tossed 105-11 for first place in discus ... Taylin Schernikau took silver in shot put (34-3) ... Megyn Scott was runner up in pole vault (9-8) ... Hannah Gengenbach placed second in high jump (4-10) ...The 1,600 relay team of Mousel, Scott, Lynsie Lancaster and Conant was second (4:35.3); The 400 relay team of Morgan Trausch, Brooke Baker, Gengenbach and Raquel Misert finished third (59.3) ... Lancaster was third in the two mile (14.15.7)
Minden notables:
Boys: Gage Fries swept the hurdles, winning the 110 (14.6) and 300 (42.3) with ease; Fries aided a second-place 400 relay team alongside Alex Boudreau, Konner Verbeck and Levi Loseke (46.1) ... Verbeck won the 400 (52.7) and 800 (2:08.5) ... Loseke was third in the 300 hurdles (44.3) and led a second-place 1,600 relay with Boudreau, Orrin Kuehn and Carter Harsin (3:51.7) ... The 3,200 relay team of Landon Mellman, Alex Brais, Caden Jameson and Nathan Althouse was also second (9:21.4) ... Mellman took third in the 800 (2:17.4) ... Harsin was third in the one mile (5:16.4) ... Koltdyn Heath cleared 11-3 for third din pole vault
Girls: Jessie Hurt won the mile (6:08.4) and took silver in the 800 (2:38.9) ... Mattie Kamery won the short hurdles (16.2) and was second in the 300 hurdles (49.1) ... Kinsie Land won the high jump (4-10); Makenna Betty was third ... Aubree Brules finished second in triple jump (30-2); Keitan Bienhoff took third ... Sophia Cederburg finished third in pole vault (8-8) ... Amelia Jacobsen’s 33-9 earned her bronze in shot put ... The 3,200 relay team of Hurt, Ilyana Cardenas, Lindsey Rehtus and Hannah Donley got silver (11:20.6); the 1,600 team of Priscilla Madriz, Brenna Brules, Betty and Donley was third (4:51.2)
Fillmore Central notables:
Boys: The 3,200 relay team of Aiden Hinrichs, Cole Nedrow, Ashtin Clark and Cooper Schelkopf registered the Panthers’ only first-place finish (9:11.7) ... Luke Kimbrough was third in triple jump (38-9 1/2) ... Elijah Meyers was third in high jump (5-8) ... Kale Perkins took third in the 100 (11.4)
Girls: Angie Schademann won the pole vault (10-2) ... Julia Odermatt took second in both the 100 (13.1) and 200 (27.7) ... Schademann, Odermatt, Carly Lukes and Reyna Hafer combined for second in the 400 relay (57.2); the 3,200 relay team of Lily Srajhans, Abby Nichols, Hafer and Hallie Verhage placed third (11:36.6)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.