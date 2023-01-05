Prep boys bowling
Hastings 14, McCool Junction 7
The Tigers out-rolled the Mustangs at Pastime Lanes on Thursday, winning seven individual games while dropping the Baker set by one pin.
Ethan Crecelius bowled the high game, a 247 in during game two. Richard Jarosik rolled a 219 in the first game while Jordan Norris matched it in the second. Jarosik broke 200 twice.
Prep boys basketball
Doniphan-Trumbull 49, Ravenna 34
DONIPHAN — Three Cardinals were in double figures: Parker Volk had 16, Jack Poppe 12 and Kaedan Detamore 10. Ty Bennett added nine points as Class C-2 No. 4 Doniphan-Trumbull improved to 8-0.
Central City 58, Fillmore Central 45
GENEVA — Ayden Zikmund dropped 37 points for the Class C-1 No. 6 Bison (8-1), scoring 21 of their 29 second-half points.
Dan Stone countered with 16 points for the Panthers (4-6). Carson Asche added nine points and Keegan Theobald eight.
Shelton 79, Deshler 56
DESHLER — Class D-2 No. 5 Shelton (8-1) scored 24 in the first and 30 in the third quarter to bury the Dragons, who had two in double figures.
Easton Nash led the way with 19 points while Gavin Nash had 18. Deshler dropped to 4-4 on the season.
Ashton Simmons (24) and Riley Bombeck (21) carried the Bulldogs.
Prep girls basketball
BDS 67, Neb. Lutheran 38
BRUNING — Jess Hudson went off for 27 points as the Class D-1 No. 8 Eagles (9-1) rebounded from their first loss, which came in the Runza Holiday tournament final.
Hanna Kadel added 16 points, Ashley Schlegel and Hannah Miller had five points each. Hallie Hoins, Malory Dickson and Lynley Schwartzendruber chipped in four apiece and Hayley Sliva tallied a basket.
Shelton 53, Deshler 20
DESHLER — Class D-2 No. 1 Shelton (8-0) held the Dragons to single digits in three of the four quarters and received 23 points from Makenna Millis.
Jacilyne Peterson and Tierra Schardt led Deshler (6-2) with six points each. Allie Vieselmeyer had four and Mallory Kleen three.
Prep wrestling
Hastings 46, Beatrice 27
BEATRICE — Kelyn Jones (220 pounds), Blaine Hamik (285), Braiden Kort (120), Drake Anderson (138) and Jaden Meyer (145) all recorded pins for the Tigers, who won five straight matches during the dual.
Kort kicked off the stretch with a pin in 32 seconds and was followed by major decisions by Tucker Adams (126) and Cameron Brumbaugh (132).
Landon Weidner capped things with a tech fall victory. Zander Lockling began the night with a 7-3 decision victory.
Kenesaw 35, Brady 24; Cambridge 60, Kenesaw 18
KENESAW — Nickolas Kuehn (132) scored victories in each dual of the triangular, notching a first-round pin against Cambridge and a tech fall versus Brady.
Brayden Coutts (145) scored a pin against Brady while Alex Rutt (220) and Hunter Fredrickson (182) did so against Cambridge.
