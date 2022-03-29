Prep boys golf
Adams Central 192, Wood River 208
Brayden Underwood shot the low score of 40 and Adams Central beat Wood River by 16 strokes in a dual Tuesday afternoon at Southern Hills Golf Course.
Paul Fago and Decker Shestak carded scores of 48 and 49, respectively, for the Patriots. Axel Anderson and Jordan Faimon each turned in 55s.
Will Roe and Laramie Frear led Wood River with 51s.
Prep soccer
Hastings High
KEARNEY — Nizel Espinoza Nunez scored her fifth goal of the season and Angie Ramirez notched her first as Hastings High's girls soccer team improved to 5-0 on the season.
Ramirez scored in the 10th minute and Nunez the 48th to help Hastings hand Kearney Catholic its first loss of the season.
The Hastings boys lost 2-0 to the Stars (2-0) dropped to 2-3 on the season.
