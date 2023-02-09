Prep boys basketball
Lexington 42
LEXINGTON — The Adams Central boys held off Lexington on the road, winning 53-42 on Thursday. Dylan Janzen led the Patriots with 21 points. Decker Shestak tallied nine points, while Grant Trausch and Jackson Sughroue both finished with eight points. Jayden Teichmeier chipped in with five points, and Tate McIntyre had two.
Red Cloud 53, Deshler 40
DESHLER — Red Cloud beat Deshler 53-40 on Thursday. Hugo Basco racked up a game-high 22 points to lead the Warriors, while Ben Ely poured in 12. Gage Ely added eight points, Sam Dilley finished with seven, and Malaki Horne and Jaxon Snell each had two points.
For Deshler, Carson Sieber had the team-high with 15 points. Cameron Harding totaled 10 points, Breent Buescher recorded eight, and Gavin Nash tallied four. Hutch Vacek and Easton Nash scored two and one points, respectively.
Prep girls basketball
Silver Lake 56, Giltner 14
ROSELAND — Silver Lake defeated Giltner 56-14 on Thursday. Statistics for the Mustangs were not available. Kinley Kaczor poured in seven points to lead the Hornets. Addison Wilson finished with three points and Kailyn Wilson and Avery Reeson both added two.
Red Cloud 42, Deshler 31
DESHLER — The Deshler girls basketball team took care of Red Cloud Thursday, winning 42-31. The Dragons’ statistics were not available. Adelynn Minnick totaled a team-high of 10 points and Marissa Hersh finished with eight. Avery Fangmeyer, Kari Kucera, and Olivia Horne all chipped in with three points each. Josie Rust and Kayla Faimon both added two points.
