College men's basketball
Northwestern 81, Hastings College 68
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Broncos lost their 10th straight game (not including an exhibition loss at Wyoming) Saturday. Dashawn Walker scored a team-high 24 points and nine rebounds. Karson Gansebom and TJ Babikir each contributed 14 points. Keith Howard had six off the bench.
Northwestern thrived with four double digit scorers, including the game-high 31 points by Alex Van Kalsbeek. He was 12-for-17 from the floor and also grabbed 11 rebounds.
College women's basketball
No. 13 Northwestern 71, Hastings College 64
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — HC, which went 0-2 on its weekend road trip, held the Red Raiders to just seven points across the final 10 minutes but their comeback effort fell short Saturday. Taylor Beacom (18 points), Miriam Miller (12), and Ali Smith (10) each finished in double figures.
Northwestern's lineup produced four scorers in double digits. Molly Schany finished with the game-high 21 points. Devyn Kemble had 15, Jada Cunningham 12, and Maddie Jones 10.
NWC out-rebounded Hastings by 15.
Prep boys basketball
Fillmore Central 66, Superior 45
SUPERIOR — Isaiah Lauby (19 points), Keegan Theobald (14) and Kade Cooper (10) all finished in double figures for the Panthers in Saturday's win. FC scored 42 points in the second half
Seth Schnakenberg led Superior with 13 points. Dane Miller had 10.
Kenesaw 63, Harvard 31
KENESAW — Joel Katzberg poured in 18 points and Lane Kelley added 15 for the victorious Blue Devils. The pair combined for seven 3-pointers. Eli Jensen scooped up 10 rebounds.
Drayden Whetstine-Jones carried Harvard with 17 points on five 3-pointers.
Red Clous 51, Elba 10
ELBA — Ben Ely had 15 points and Landon Mahon 10 for the Warriors. Hugo Basco added eight.
Prep girls basketball
Hastings 52, Lexington 49
LEXINGTON — Emma Synek drilled a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer to lift the Tigers over the Minutemaids Saturday. Synek finished with seven points.
HHS started strong with a 26-point first quarter and McKinsey Long notched a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds in the win. KK Laux also reached double figures with 14 points.
Libby Landgren scored eight points, Emma Landgren had five, and Jess Quintero two.
Kenesaw 49, Harvard 7
KENESAW — The Blue Devils led 36-1 at halftime and received scoring contributions from 10 players. Rylee Legg (11 points) and Chloe Uden (10) led the Blue Devils in scoring. Cassidy Gallagher had eight points and six rebounds.
Red Cloud 60, Elba 24
ELBA — Ten Warriors entered the score sheet led by Adelynn Minnick's 12 points. Paisley Ord added 11 points, Logan Brown had seven, and Olivia Horne and Kari Kucera six apiece.
Wilcox-Hildreth 41, Elm Creek 33
WILCOX — Madison Bunger and Sarah Jensen combined for 27 points for the Falcons and Claire Ortgiesen added eight points and Emma Donley six. Bunger's 11 rebounds gave her a double-double.
Prep wrestling
Columbus invite
COLUMBUS — Tyler Pavelka finished second for Adams Central at Saturday's Columbus invite. Pavelka pinned five of his opponents before losing via decision in the finals of the 285-pound weight class.
Kayleb Saurer finished fourth at 145 and registered a pair of pins. Justin Barbee was fifth at 120, going 5-2 with three decisions.
At 113, Rowan Jarosik finished third for South Central with two pins and a decision. In the third place match, Jarosik won via sudden victory.
Harvard's Eric Villalbaso recorded Harvard's only wrestled win — a pin — at 170 pounds.
Amherst invite
AMHERST — Doniphan-Trumbull's Jordy Baland won the Amherst invite at 285-pounds. He recorded a pin and a win by decision before his championship opponent was disqualified.
Tycen Breckner finished fourth at 170 for the Cardinals with three pins and a decision victory.
Kenesaw's Nickolas Kuehn won the 132-pound division with a tech fall, a decision and an ultimate tie breaker. Sean Duffy was fourth at 182 with a pair of pins.
