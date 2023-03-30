Prep girls tennis
Kearney Catholic 7, Adams Central 2
Adams Central took two of three doubles matches on Thursday, but was swept in singles by the Stars.
Winners for the Patriots were the Nos. 1 and 2 doubles teams. The top duo of Gracie Weichman and Ixchel Lom defeated the Stars' Claire Rogers and Kit Schrock 8-6 and Charlee Mucklow and Irelyn Samuelson bested Kyleigh Seim and Tess Colling 8-3 at No. 2.
Prep track and field
Buffalo Bill invite
NORTH PLATTE — The Hastings boys finished second with 150 points, six behind host North Platte, and the HHS girls were fourth with 59.
Boys results
100 — 1, Kolten Tilford, NP, 11.32; 2, Greg Pruitt, Hastings, 11.66; 3, Kylan Allen, Scot, 11.67; 4, Ty Robles, Scot, 11.83; 4, Peter Nuvoloni, A-M, 11.83; 6, Trevor Campbell, Hastings, 11.90
200 — 1, Greg Pruitt, Hastings, 23.54; 2, Kyan Allen, Scot, 23.70; 3, Blake Buhlke, Hastings, 23.93; 4, Hunter Lund, Scot, 24.07; 5, Peter Nuvoloni, A-M, 24.22; 6, Maison Reeves, Hastings, 25.00
400 — 1, Kyan Allen, Scot, 52.00; 2, Tanner Gartner, Gering, 52.34; 3, Irvin Sierra Torres, Scot, 52.72; 4, Caden Block, Hastings, 53.70; 5, Keith Faler, NP, 54..31; 6, Jackson Howard, Gering, 54.91
800 — 1, Eli Marez, Gering, 2:02.66; 2, Aiden Hawks, Hastings, 2:03.07; 3, Diego Chojolan, Hastings, 2:05.67; 4, Logan Brooks, Hastings, 2:07.16; 5, Savian Marquez, Scot, 2:13.48; 6, James Peters, NP, 2:13.52
1,600 — 1, Austin Carrera, Hastings, 4:34.41; 2, Hans Bastron, Scot, 4:41.03; 3, Evan Struss, Hastings, 4:42.24; 4, Rian Teets, NP, 4:43.76; 5, Luke Tegtmeier, NP, 4:51.28; 6, Quade Lowe, NP, 4:52.14
3,200 — 1, Hans Bastron, Scot, 10:27.06; 2, Evan Struss, Hastings, 10:27.34; 3, Nolan Albers, Hastings, 10:40.60; 4, Bryce Carrillo, Gering, 10:55.30; 5, Kevin Vuong, Hastings, 10:56.03; 6, Gabe Jenny, NP, 11:01.48
110 hurdles — 1, Caden Johnson, NP, 15.60; 2, Josiah Mobley, Scot, 17.00; 3, Nolan Studley, Hastings, 17.02; 4, Carson LaChapelle, NP, 18.14; 5, Landen Heine, Scot, 18.28; 6, Creighton Beals, Gering, 18.43
300 hurdles — 1, Creighton Beals, Gering, 43..82; 2, Caden Joneson, NP, 43.83; 3, Carson LaChapelle, NP, 44.11; 4, Collin Pawlowski, NP, 46.86; 5, Landen Heine, Scot, 47.82; 6, Chace Hergenrader, Gering, 49.21
400 relay — 1, Scottsbluff 44.84; 2, Hastings (Campbell, Buhlke, Kade Satterly, Pruitt) 44.89; 3, Gering 44.99; 4, Anselmo-Merna 46.86
1,600 relay — 1, Gering 3:33.45; 2, Scottsbluff 3:34.29; 3, North Platte 3:39.05; 4, Hastings (Block, Logan Brooks, Ashton Tackwell, Chojolan) 3:42.22; 5, North Platte JV 3:53.57
3,200 relay — 1, North Platte 8:28.53; 2, Gering 8:36.29; 3, Scottsbluff 8:36.71; 4, Hastings (Vuong, Marv Robinson, Tackwell, Cole Mestas-Watts) 9:11.35; North Platte JV 9:15.53
Shot put — 1, Sebastien Boyle, Scot, 45-8; 2, Jonathan Schmidt, Hastings, 45-7 1/2; 3, Kaden Bohnsack, Gering, 43-6; 4, Logan Chitty, NP, 43 4 3/4; 5, Maddux Janecek, Gering, 41-9 1/2; 6, Alex Gove, NP, 40-9
Discus — 1, Drake Ferris, NP, 134-9; 2, Ian Caudy, NP, 130-0; 3, Alex Gove, NP, 128-2; 4, Braydon Power, Hastings, 126-9; 5, Maddux Janecek, Gering, 122-1; 6, Carter Dishman, NP, 110-3
High jump — 1, Nolan Studley, Hastings, 6-4; 2, Parker Ablott, Hastings, 6-4; 3, Trevor Campbell, Hastings, 5-10; 4, Max Negley, NP, 5-8; 5, Camden Ceplecha, Scot 5-8; 6, Trevor Crisman, NP, 5-6
Pole vault — 1, Layton Moss, NP, 13-0; 2, Jackson Allen, Scot, 13-0; 3, Ty Robles, Scot, 12-0; 4, Lathan Huntsman, NP, 111-0; 5, Kaled Hessler, Gering, 10-6; 5, Dawson Barrett, Scot, 10-6; 6, Kendrick Shifflett, Gering, 10-6
Long jump — 1, Kolten Tilford, NP, 20-8 1/4; 2, Max Negley, NP, 19-8 1/4; 3, Greg Pruitt, Hastings, 19-7 3/4; 4, Jackson Creel, NP, 19-5 1/4; 5, Eran James, Gering 18-11 3/4; 6, Nate Kelley, Scot, 18-0 1/2
Triple jump — 1, Jackson Block, Hastings, 38-5 1/2; 2, Eran James, Gering, 38-1 1/2; 3, Caleb Kinkaid, NP, 37-5; 4, Brock O'Connell, Hastings, 37-1 1/4; 5, Noah Henderson, NP, 36-8 1/2; 6, Boston Gable, Gering, 36-3 3/4
Girls results
100 — 1, Gabby Martinez, Kearney, 13.13; 2, Hannah Satterly, Hastings, 13.14; 3, Alissa Morales, Gering, 13.26; 4, Misha Kociemba, Kearney, 13.54; 5, Keyayla Williams, NP, 13.55; 6, Jada Schlothauer, Gering, 13.81
200 — 1, Gabby Martinez, Kearney, 26.69; 2, Jada Schlothauer, Gering, 27.64; 3, Hannah Satterly, Hastings, 27.70; 4, Misha Kociemba, Kearney, 28.07; 5, Keyayla Williams, NP, 28.13; 6, Ariel Tubbs, Hastings, 28.16
400 — 1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 1:00.57; 2, Payton Burda, Scot, 1:01.55; 3, Blaire May, Kearney, 1:01.58; 4, Alyssa Bauer, Kearney, 1:04.41; 5, Addyson Hermes, Hastings, 1:07.20; 6, Chloe Katzberg, Hastings, 1:08.29
800 — 1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 2:19.10; 2, Payton Burda, Scot, 2:29.90; 3, Hannah Rugroden, Scot, 2:32.86; 4, Kori McClain, NP, 2:33.16; 5, Ava Moore, Kearney, 2:35.41; 6, Dawson Kreycik, Kearney, 2:36.55
1,600 — 1, Abigail Burger, Kearney, 5:34.01; 2, Sam Stava, Kearney, 5:35.34; 3, Kelyn Henry Perlich, Hastings, 5:48.52; 4, Karli Shoemaker, Hastings, 6:03.34; 5, Mylee Mick, Hastings, 6:07.96; 6, Haylie Hoatson, NP, 6:12.89
3,200 — 1, Darin Brockmeier, Kearney, 12:51.08; 2, Maisie Luke, Kearney, 12:56.10; 3, Lainey Benson, Hastings, 12:56.69; 4, Zarah Blaesi, NP, 13:03.21; 5, Jadyn Scott, Gering, 13:07.18; 6, Kelyn Henry Perlich, Hastings, 13:29.96
100 hurdles — 1, Paige Horne, Scot, 15.69; 2, Kelsey Hatcher, Kearney, 15.88; 3, Jacey McReynolds, Kearney, 17..69; 4, Brooke Barth, Kearney, 17.70; 5, Rylee Luce, Gering, 17.85; 6, Makenna Miller, A-M, 18.50
300 hurdles — 1, Kelsey Hatcher, Kearney, 48.26; 2, Paige Horne, Scot, 48.34; 3, Rylee Luce, Gering, 51.90; 4, Jacey McReynolds, Kearney, 53.22; 5, Rhianen Myers, A-M, 53.89; 6, Brooke Barth, Kearney, 54.07
400 relay — 1, Kearney 51.57; 2, Hastings (Ariel Tubbs, Charli Coil, Abigail Kendall, Hannah Satterly) 52.12; 3, North Platte 53.21; 4, Anselmo-Merna 54.97; 5, Scottsbluff 56.15
1,600 relay — 1, Scottsbluff 4:14.65; 2, Kearney 4:17.82; 3, Gering 4:18.31; 4, Hastings (Carlie Beckby, H, Satterly, Ava Satterly, MaKenzie Nollette) 4:28.44; 5, Anselm0-Merna 4:29.43; 6, North Platte 4:36.81
3,200 relay — 1, Kearney 10:35.72; 2, North Platte 11:011.10; 3, Hastings (Coil, Hermes, Paige Faimon, Josephine Gowen) 11:11.36; 4, Scottsbluff 11:37.00
Shot put — 1, Avery Franzen, Kearney, 38-1; 2, Haidyn Skeen, Kearney, 36-10 3/4; 3, Alexa Jacobsen, Kearney, 34-4 3/4; 4, Addisyn Purdy, NP, 33-1 1/2; 5, Morgan Hagan, Kearney, 32-6 1/4; 6, Mercedes Thrash, Scot, 31-5 1/2
Discus — 1, Haidyn Skeen, Kearney, 128-6; 2, Alexa Jacobsen, Kearney, 10-67; 3, Katie Titus, NP, 96-3; 4, Carly Purdy, NP, 95-6; 5, Lily Thornton, A-M, 93-9; 6, Paige Fryda, Kearney, 91-2; 7, Candice Grant, Hastings, 90-1
High jump — 1, Carly Purdy, Np, 5-0; 2, Brooke Barth, Kearney, 4-8; 3, Rorian Crouch, Gering, 4-8; 3, Brooklynn Brown, BP, 4-8; 5, Jacey McReynolds, Kearney, 4-8; 5, Kylee Tilford, NP, 4-8; 5, Sophie Glandt, Kearney, 4-8; 5, Alaina Jasnoch, Kearney, 4-8
Pole vault — 1, Kylee Tilford, NP, 10-0; 2, Kyah Hazard, Kearney, 10-0; 3, Mackenzie Bruns, NP, 8-6; 4, Macie Lukasiewicz, Kearney, 8-6; 5, Carlee Todd, Scot, 8-6; 6, Annika Posvar, Kearney, 8-0
Long jump — 1, Carly Purdy, NP, 17-3; 2, Kiara Dutnehoffer, Kearney, 15-11 1/2; 3, Keeley Krohn, Kearney, 15-11 1/2; 4, Keyayla Williams, NP, 15-9; 5, Emma Talbert, Kearney, 15-8; 6, Marly Laucomer, Scot, 15-6 1/2
Triple jump — 1, Madysen King, Kearney, 32-6; 2, Emma Talbert, Kearney, 32-2 1/2; 3, Carlee Bartak, A-M, 31-0 1/2; 4, Abigail Kendall, Hastings, 31-0; 5, Keeley Krohn, Kearney, 30-9 1/2; 6, Haikan Cool, Kearney, 30-9
