Prep boys tennis
Adams Central 8, Holdrege 1
HOLDREGE — The Patriots dropped just one singles match on the day, putting together a dominant performance against a Central Conference opponent.
No. 1 doubles: Drew Goracke/Tate McIntyre def. Jaxson Karn/Malachi Connell 8-2
No. 2: Dylan Janzen/Carter Lipovsky def. Matthew King/Brayden Keffeler 8-1
No. 3: Nic Johnson/Taylor Ablott def. Chase Bailey/Aden Ingwerson 8-6
No. 1 singles: Karn def. Goracke 9-8
No. 2: McIntyre def. Connell 8-2
No. 3: Lipovsky def. Bailey 8-6
No. 4: Janzen def. Keffeler 8-2
No. 5: Ablott def. Ingwerson 8-4
No. 6: Matthew Lauder def. King 8-6
Prep softball
No. 3 St. Cecilia 8, CCV 0; STC 10, Southern Valley/Alma 0
CAIRO — Jordan Head struck out five in a five-inning one-hitter and Abbey Musalek homered as the Hawkettes’ beat Centura-Central Valley with ease Tuesday night as part of a triangular. Avery Kissinger drove in two runs and had a double.
Audrey Rossow fanned six batters in four innings and allowed no hits for the Hawkettes in their win over Southern Valley/Alma. Head drove in three runs on two hits, including a double. Musalek and Izzy Kvols also doubled. Emery Vargas drove in a pair of runs as did Anna Stritt.
No. 8 Hastings 13, McCook 5
McCOOK — The Tigers scored in all but the second frame of their mercy-rule victory over the Bison Tuesday.
Emma Synek, Haydn Laux and Emma Landgren each knocked a pair of hits and drove in runs for HHS. Makenzie Nollette hit a triple and Carlie Muhlbach homered behind Alyssa Breckner, who struck out six hitters in the circle.
Prep volleyball
Adams Central 3, Aurora 0
AURORA — The Patriots (8-3) got double-digit kills from Megyn Scott and Rachel Goodon in a 25-12, 25-13, 25-19 sweep over Aurora Tuesday night.
Scott pounded a team-high 13 kills and served three aces. Goodon added 10 kills. Lauryn Scot had six kills and hit .417.
Gabby Feeney and Isabel DeJonge served two aces each.
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Gibbon 2-0; Central City 2-0
DONIPHAN — Kaleah Olson and Charlee Richter tied for the team-high four kills in the Cardinals’ 25-20, 25-19 win over Gibbon Tuesday. Addie Fay and Gracie Richter added three apiece. Emily Shimming served four aces and dished seven assists.
Fay had the team-high six kills against Central City in a 25-18, 25-17 win. Olson tacked on five kills. Katrina Caraway served three aces and had 10 digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.