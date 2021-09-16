Prep cross country
Minden
CENTRAL CITY — The Minden cross country teams brought home a pair of top two finishes Thursday at the Central City invite. The boys team was second while the girls earned the top spot with a first-place finish.
Jessie Hurt led the Whippets by placing third and finishing her race in 20 minutes, 30.93 seconds. Pricila Madriz (21:27.66) and Alejandra Iniguez (21:56.71) also earned medals, placing 12th and 14th, respectively. Hannah Donley (24:09.41) and Brenna Bules (24:42.86) also scored for the Whippets. The girls tallied 41 points to edge out Lexington by two.
On the boys side, Cooper Land had the top time for the squad, running the race in 17:48.57 and placing 12th. Konner Verbeck was just behind him in 14th with a time of 17:57.63. Alex Boudreau (18:17.08) and Caden Jameson (18:18.83) finished back-to-back in the results, and Sam Cederburg (18:44.62) capped the scoring for Minden. The Whippets tallied 52 points, finishing only behind Lexington’s incredible 11 points.
Fillmore Central invite
GENEVA — Tribland harriers took gold medals at the Fillmore Central invite on Thursday.
On the boys side, Luke Bonifas placed first with a time of 17 minutes, 7.77 seconds. Teammate Henry Schrreiner finished in 19:09.52, Ryan Stritt ran his race in 19:25.43, and Bennet Wrightsman had a time of 20:11.20. Tristin Kliner wrapped up the scoring with a time of 20:31.01. The Patriots placed sixth in the event.
Fillmore Central was eighth in the team race, with Cooper Schelkopf leading the way in a time of 19:27.47. South Central placed ninth, as Rowan Jarosik led the way after finishing with a time of 19:11.78. St. Cecilia earned 11th as a team with Robert Hrnchir leading the way with a time of 18:44.22. Thayer Central finished in 12th place. Christian Krupicka recorded the top time for the Titans, running the race in 20:31.02. Brett Miller led Superior with a time of 20:44.73.
STC’s Alayna Vargas took the gold medal for the Hawkettes, finishing in 20:20.26. Vargas’ teammate Emily Greenquist ran the race in 24:55.63, while Lucy Bykerk finished in 25:53.42. Rachel Benal (28:08.02) rounded out the scoring for the Hawkettes. St. Cecilia was third in the team race, while Adams Central and Thayer Central were fifth and seventh, respectively.
Lynsie Lancaster had AC’s top time, placing fifth in 22:24.09. Deshler’s Lacey Schmidt ran the race in 22:32.25 and placed sixth. Thayer Central’s Sydney Escritt had the Titans’ top time (23:40.13). Hallie Verhage led the Panthers with a time of 24:14.50. Alyssa Ferguson ran Harvard’s top time with a 25:34.90. Superior’s Brianna Stricklin finished in 29:21.59.
Prep tennis
Adams Central
CRETE — Adams Central’s boys tennis team defeated Crete 5-4 on Thursday. The Patriots won two of the three doubles matches, with Tate McIntyre and Drew Goracke winning at No. 2 doubles and Barrett Shea and Carter Lipovsky winning at No. 3 doubles. In the singles matches, McIntyre (No. 2 singles), Evan Schumm (No. 3), Shea (No. 5), and Lipovsky (No. 6) all recorded victories.
Prep volleyball
Adams Central, Doniphan-Trumbull
DONIPHAN — Adams Central rebounded from four losses in five matches to defeat Doniphan-Trumbull 25-14, 25-19, 25-20 Thursday night.
Jessica Babcock hammered a team-high 13 kills while Lauryn Scott joined her in double figures with 11.
Babcock scooped a team-high 13 digs and also served a pair of aces. Megyn Scott added nine kills for the Patriots (7-4) while Chelsey Wiseman and Gabby Feeney combined for 37 assists.
Hannah Gengenbach tallied four kills and Rachel Goodon three. Irelyn Samuelson and Gracie Weichman scored two ace serves apiece. Jady Gannon and Emma Estrada each dug four attacks.
