Prep boys basketball
Fillmore Central 48,
Prep boys basketball
Fillmore Central 48,
Centennial 45, 2 OT
UTICA — Fillmore Central improved to 2-0 in overtime games this season, outlasting the Broncos, who got a monstrous second-half and overtimes from Maj Nisly.
Nisly scored 17 of his game-high 24 points after halftime to pace Centennial.
The Panthers countered with 21 points from Dan Stoner, who scored 16 in the first three quarters but was scoreless in the fourth quarter and first overtime.
Keegan Theobald added 10 points, including two 3-pointers in the first extra frame.
Red Cloud 52, Heartland Lutheran 11
RED CLOUD — Hugo Basco had 14 points and eight steals to lead the Warriors, who held a 41-7 halftime edge.
Malaki Horne tacked on 13 points and five assists to the win. Gage Ely had eight points and nine rebounds. Sam Dilley also scored eight points.
Prep girls basketball
Red Cloud 65, Heartland Lutheran 18
RED CLOUD — Three Warriors produced double figure scoring in the rout. Logan Brown and Addie Minnick poured in 15 points apiece. Josie Rust added 10 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.