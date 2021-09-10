Prep football
Thayer Central
Thayer Central defeated Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 60-26 on Friday night. Sam Souerdyke rushed for 165 yards and scored four touchdowns, while Brenner McLaughlin punched in two scores and Jordan Mariska had one TD. Mariska also recorded an interception, and Grant Wiedel returned a kickoff back for a score.
Wilcox-Hildreth
HILDRETH — Wilcox-Hildreth defeated Meridian 50-15. Gaige Ritner led the Falcons with 260 yards on the ground, as he rushed for six touchdowns on the night. Griaden Ritner also eclipsed the 100-yard mark with 112 yards rushing, scoring once.
Fillmore Central
MILFORD — Fillmore Central lost on Friday, falling 54-7 to Milford. Aiden Hinrichs had the Panthers’ only touchdown, a 2-yard rush.
Prep cross country
Aurora invite
AURORA — Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas won the boys race at the Aurora invite. His time was 16 minutes, 44.81 seconds. Ryan Stritt (19:02.78), Henry Schreiner (19:38.66), Tristin Klinger (19:43.06), and Bennet Wrightsman (20:19.38) rounded out the Patriots scoring, as they finished fifth with 66 points.
Kevin Vuong (18:53.71) led Hastings with a 12th-place finish, with Evan Struss (18:59.48) right behind him in 13th. Vinny Condry (20:00.79), Drake Anderson (20:09.71), and Logan Brooks (20:25.87) also ran for the Tigers, who placed sixth with 89 points.
Robert Hrnchir ran his race in 19:11.97 to lead St. Cecilia. He placed 17th. Christian Almond (21:04.93), JJ Schaefer (21:24.76), John Kryzsko (21:33.15), and Tony Bykerk (22:14.23) all also competed for the Bluehawks, as they tallied a final placing of eighth with 144 points.
On the girls side, Alayna Vargas was the runner-up in the race with a time of 20 minutes, 23.35 seconds. Teammates Emily Greenquist (24:07.81) and Megan Vrooman (24:08.67) were 21st and 22nd, respectively. Lucy Bykerk (25:42.87) and Rachel Benal (28:22.42) rounded out the scoring for STC, which placed sixth with 79 points.
Kelyn Henry Perlich led Hastings with a sixth-place finish, with a time of 21:47.04. Lilliana Widhelm ran the race in 23:21.57 and was 16th, while Kiernan Bierman had a time of 24:36.55. Abby Fielder (25:07.20) and Karla Escoboza Perez (25:10.64) also scored for HHS, which was fifth with 76 points.
Lynsie Lancaster had Adams Central’s top time, running the race in 22:23.91 and finishing ninth. Addie Cass (26:23.21), Emmery Huyser (28:20.59)Kaylee Buchholz (31:24.65) also scored for AC, which was eighth with 130 points.
