Adams Central, St. Cecilia
The Patriots picked up a pair of wins over St. Cecilia (9-1) and St. Paul (9-0).
“After not playing for almost 2 weeks, it was nice to see some other competition,” said AC coach Ed Sughroue. “Emmery Huyser had our best win of the day at one-singles versus Addie Demuth.”
Adams Central 8, St. Cecilia 1
No. 1 singles: Emmery Huyser def. Addie Demuth 8-6
No. 2: Elli Marker def. Amy Tran 8-0
No. 3: Brianna Stroh def. Leah Hentzen 8-1
No. 4: Maddie McDaniel def. Emma Schultees 8-1
No. 5: Hannah Crawford (STC) def. Emy Cerny 9-8 (7-3)
No. 6: Charlee Mucklow def. Sara Walz 8-2
No. 1 doubles: Marker/Stroh def. Demuth/Cerny 8-0
No. 2: Irelyn Samuelson/McDaniel def. Tran/Hentzen 8-1
No. 3: Mucklow/Huyser def. Walz/Schultes 8-0
Adams Central 9, St. Paul 0
No. 1 singles: Huyser def. Ahna Jerabek 8-1
No. 2: Marker def. Paytyn Larsen 8-3
No. 3: Stroh def. Kaylee Allen 8-0
No. 4: McDaniel def. Gracyn Robesh 8-5
No. 5: Samuelson def. Kailee Shreve 8-5
No. 6: Mucklow def. Abby Hirschman 8-0
No. 1 doubles: Marker/Stroh def. Larsen/Jerabek 8-1
No. 2: Samuelson/McDaniel def. Allen/Ava Hewitt 8-1
No. 3: Mucklow/Huyser def. Hirschman/Katelyn Albers 8-4
