Prep swimming & diving
Hastings
McCOOK — The Hastings girls swimming and diving team placed first at the McCook invite on Friday, recording 77 points. The boys team was second with 66 points, just falling short of first-place North Platte’s 67-point total.
The Hastings girls 200-yard medley relay placed first with a time of 2 minutes, 2.29 seconds. Lucy Fago took gold in the 200 individual medley, finishing in 2:44.47, while Abby Lauder had the top time in the 100 butterfly (1:05.49). Kaitlyn Mousel won first in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.48), and Hastings also won the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.62).
Jacob Haase led the boys with a gold medal in the 50 freestyle, swimming the race in just 24.06 seconds, and another gold in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.58). Matthew Lauder also had a gold in the 500 free, recording a time of 5:40.84 to win by 0.02 seconds. Hastings won gold in the 400 freestyle relay, finishing with a time of 3:49.30.
Prep wrestling
Hastings
OMAHA — The Hastings wrestling team took first in the team standings at the Omaha South invite Friday, totaling 196 1/2 points, beating second-place Lincoln Pius X by 34 1/2 points.
The Tigers had seven wrestlers win gold medals. Cameron Brumbaugh (106 pounds) went 2-0 with a pin and a tech fall, while Hunter Anderson (113) was 3-0 with three pins. Braiden Kort (126) also went 3-0 and notched a first-period pin. Drake Anderson (132) won all three of his matches by decision, Blake Kile (145) tallied two pins en route to his 3-0 day, and Landon Weidner (152) cruised to a 3-0 record with a pair of pins and a tech fall. Jett Samuelson (160) pinned all three of his opponents, capping his championship run with a four-second pin.
Elijah Johnson (138) earned silver, while Oaklyn Smith earned second place at 195 pounds. Tucker Adams was third at 120 pounds.
Prep boys basketball
Kenesaw
KENESAW — The Kenesaw boys took care of Shelton in an overtime thriller, winning 61-56 on Friday. Tyson Denkert totaled 19 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Eli Jensen chipped in with 13. Randyn Uden and Lane Kelley both added nine points, Joel Katzberg recorded six, and Trey Kennedy tallied five. Jensen pulled down a team-high nine rebounds, and Kelley led the squad with three assists.
Prep girls basketball
Wilcox-Hildreth
ALMA — Wilcox-Hildreth dropped its game against Alma Friday, losing 60-41. Sarah Jensen and Madison Bunger both poured in 17 points to lead the Falcons. Claire Ortgiesen added five points and McKinley Ritner had two.
Franklin, Lawrence-Nelson
NELSON — The Franklin girls basketball team defeated Lawrence-Nelson Friday, winning 49-29. Abigail Yelken led the Flyers with 17 points while Bailey Lenemann added 10 and Bryanah Hindal finished with eight. Elizabeth Olson chipped in with five. Yelken completed the double-double with 13 rebounds, while Hindal hauled in nine boards and also led the team with seven assists. Hindal and Aaliiyah Wilsey each tallied four steals.
No Lawrence-Nelson stats were available.
Giltner
GILTNER — Giltner fell to Shelby-Rising City 32-26 on Friday. Addison Wilson totaled a team-high 10 points for the Hornets. Macie Antle added eight points, Tracy Wiles chipped in with four points, and Hailey Eastman and Breley Hunnicutt each finished with two.
Prep wrestling
Thayer Central
HEBRON — The Thayer Central wrestling team defeated Southwest 63-15 on Friday. Triston Wells recorded a pin in 15 seconds in the 113-pound match for the Titans. Ashton Sinn (120) notched the only other Thayer Central win that didn’t come via forfeit, beating Mitchel Stritt 6-1.
