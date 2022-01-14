Prep boys basketball
Blue Hill 51, Red Cloud 36
RED CLOUD — The Bobcats outscored the Warriors 15-3 in the final eight minutes to pull away.
RC’s Hugo Basco tallied 18 points and Landon Mahon had eight. Ben Ely reeled in 10 boards.
Kenesaw 54, Lawrence-Nelson 33
KENESAW — Tyson Denkert had 23 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists for the Blue Devils. Lane Kelley added 15 points with three 3-pointers. Eli Jensen grabbed seven rebounds.
Malcolm 46, Fillmore Central 41
GENEVA — Two Clippers combined for 33 points. Luke Kimbrough led eight Panthers with nine points. Isaiah Lauby had eight and Jayden Wolf seven.
Prep girls basketball
McCook 57, Hastings 52
McCOOK — The Bison outscored Hastings 36-30 in the second half to secure the win. Libby Landgren, who did not play Tuesday (illness), scored 22 points. McKinsey Long added 14, Emma Landgren had seven, Emma Synek six, and KK Laux three.
Blue Hill 55, Red Cloud 32
RED CLOUD — Adelynn Minnick scored nine and Marissa Hersh and Avery Fangmeyer six apiece for the Warriors. No stats were available for Blue Hill.
Kenesaw 48, Lawrence-Nelson 32
KENESAW — The Blue Devils scored in double digits in each quarter in the win. Chloe Uden tallied 11 points and 11 boards. Cassidy Gallagher added 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Meadow Wagoner and Rylee Legg contributed eight point apiece. No stats were available for the Raiders.
MUDECAS: Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46, Exeter-Milligan 33
BEATRICE — Hannah Miller and Taylor Sliva combined for 27 points for the Eagles, who broke away in the third quarter to advance to the B division final. Emma Olsen and Jasmine Turrubiates scored 10 apiece for the Timberwolves.
Osceola 53, Giltner 33
GILTNER — Osceola led 39-12 at halftime en route to the win. Macie Antle scored 13 points and Addison Wilson 10 for the Hornets.
Loomis 41, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
LOOMIS — Madison Bunger poured in 16 points for the Falcons. Sarah Jensen had six.
