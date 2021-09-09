Prep girls golf
Kearney Catholic invite
KEARNEY — Adams Central’s Sidney O’Dey placed eighth at the Kearney Catholic invite played at Awarii Dunes Thursday. O’Dey shot an 89 to lead the Patriots. Teammates Emily Stoeger (105) and Maggie Rostvet (111) shot personal bests.
Callie Whitten paced Minden with her 87. Kara Suchsland shot 91, Kaylee Smith 94 and Leah Livingston 97. Brynn Smith turned in a 111.
Haley Robb had the low score for Doniphan-Trumbull, shooting a 113. Katelyn Varah shot 115, Hailey Keezer 116, Jen Shafer 118, and Keysha Ginn 130.
GICC’s Angela Messere won the meet’s individual title with a 72. Broken Bow was team champ with a 318.
Prep volleyball
Thayer Central
HENDERSON — Thayer Central (6-1) swept Heartland 25-11, 25-11, 25-16 Thursday. Natalie Tietjen and Cassie Hergott pounded nine kills apiece. Jasa Wiedel aasisted on 34 kills and served five aces. Maddie Wells picked up 25 digs.
“We stayed in system throughout the night with great passing and ball handling. Our middle hitters had career-high kills with 9 each,” said TC coach Kurk Wiedel.
