Prep bowling

Hastings

PAPILLION — Hastings boys bowling team went 1-1 at its meet Tuesday at Papio Bowl. The Tigers lost to Papillion-LaVista 17-4 and beat Westside 19-2.

Carding points for the team against PLV were Dante Auhlner-Staggs (138-130 & 158-151); Ethan Crecelius (194-191); and Lavon Handler (169-158).

Auhlner-Staggs registered another victory versus Westside, winning 179-103. Handler (170-102 & 204-124), Crecelius (173-103), Andrew Matthies (168-120) and Richard Jarosik (149-146) also recorded wins. The Tigers also won the Baker round (best 2-of-3) 170-148.

No girls results were available. 

Prep boys basketball

St. Cecilia

ORD — St. Cecilia picked up a second straight road win Tuesday night, beating Ord 52-37. Carson Kudlacek dropped 19 points with four 3-pointers to lead eight Bluehawk scorers. 

Brayden Schropp tacked on nine points. Cooper Butler had eight and Quinn Stewart seven. 

Doniphan-Trumbull, Deshler

DONIPHAN — Doniphan-Trumbull received scoring contributions from 10 players in Tuesday's 64-40 win over Deshler. Blake Detamore scored a team-high 17 points and Ethan Smith chipped in 13 for the Cardinals. 

Gavin Nash led Deshler with 24 points. Cam Harding scored 16.

Red Cloud, Wilcox-Hildreth

RED CLOUD — Red Cloud held Wilcox-Hildreth scoreless in the first eight minutes and cruised to a 50-26 win Tuesday night. Hugo Basco (16 points) and Ben Ely (13 points) led the Warriors' scoring. No Wilcox-Hildreth stats were available.

Prep girls basketball

St. Cecilia 

ORD — The Class C-2 No. 1 Hawkettes powered past Ord 51-29 Tuesday night. Bailey Kissinger tallied the game-high 21 points. Shaye Butler finished with 14 points. Addie Kirkegaard had nine, Tatum Krikac five, and Ryann Sabatka two.

Giltner

WACO — Giltned squeezed out a 43-40 win over Nebraska Lutheran in overtime Tuesday night. Macie Antle poured in 17 points and Tracy Wiles added 10 points.

Red Cloud, Wilcox-Hildreth

RED CLOUD — Madison Bunger's 22 points paced Wilcox-Hildreth past Red Cloud Tuesday night. The Falcons won 54-37. Sarah Jensen added 12 points and Emma Donley 10.

Avery Fangmeyer led the Warriors with 16 points. 

