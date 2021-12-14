Prep bowling
Hastings
PAPILLION — Hastings boys bowling team went 1-1 at its meet Tuesday at Papio Bowl. The Tigers lost to Papillion-LaVista 17-4 and beat Westside 19-2.
Carding points for the team against PLV were Dante Auhlner-Staggs (138-130 & 158-151); Ethan Crecelius (194-191); and Lavon Handler (169-158).
Auhlner-Staggs registered another victory versus Westside, winning 179-103. Handler (170-102 & 204-124), Crecelius (173-103), Andrew Matthies (168-120) and Richard Jarosik (149-146) also recorded wins. The Tigers also won the Baker round (best 2-of-3) 170-148.
No girls results were available.
Prep boys basketball
St. Cecilia
ORD — St. Cecilia picked up a second straight road win Tuesday night, beating Ord 52-37. Carson Kudlacek dropped 19 points with four 3-pointers to lead eight Bluehawk scorers.
Brayden Schropp tacked on nine points. Cooper Butler had eight and Quinn Stewart seven.
Doniphan-Trumbull, Deshler
DONIPHAN — Doniphan-Trumbull received scoring contributions from 10 players in Tuesday's 64-40 win over Deshler. Blake Detamore scored a team-high 17 points and Ethan Smith chipped in 13 for the Cardinals.
Gavin Nash led Deshler with 24 points. Cam Harding scored 16.
Red Cloud, Wilcox-Hildreth
RED CLOUD — Red Cloud held Wilcox-Hildreth scoreless in the first eight minutes and cruised to a 50-26 win Tuesday night. Hugo Basco (16 points) and Ben Ely (13 points) led the Warriors' scoring. No Wilcox-Hildreth stats were available.
Prep girls basketball
St. Cecilia
ORD — The Class C-2 No. 1 Hawkettes powered past Ord 51-29 Tuesday night. Bailey Kissinger tallied the game-high 21 points. Shaye Butler finished with 14 points. Addie Kirkegaard had nine, Tatum Krikac five, and Ryann Sabatka two.
Giltner
WACO — Giltned squeezed out a 43-40 win over Nebraska Lutheran in overtime Tuesday night. Macie Antle poured in 17 points and Tracy Wiles added 10 points.
Red Cloud, Wilcox-Hildreth
RED CLOUD — Madison Bunger's 22 points paced Wilcox-Hildreth past Red Cloud Tuesday night. The Falcons won 54-37. Sarah Jensen added 12 points and Emma Donley 10.
Avery Fangmeyer led the Warriors with 16 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.