Prep volleyball
Blue Hill
BLUE HILL — The Bobcats picked up a win against Loomis Tuesday night in four sets, winning 13-25, 25-15, 25-20, 27-25. Abigail Meyer smashed 20 kills, served three aces, and recorded two blocks. Emma Karr added six kills. Kasey Meyer served five aces and Gracy Utecht three. Reece Mlady scored five kills to go with her 11 digs and 29 assists.
Superior, Thayer Central
SUPERIOR — Class C-2 No. 8 Superior dropped No. 8 Thayer Central to 24-6 on the season with a 16-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 win Tuesday night.
Jayme Huhman led the Titans with 12 kills, Jasa Wiedel dished 22 assists and served four aces. Maddie Wells dug 22 attacks and Natalie Tietjen registered one block.
No other information was available.
