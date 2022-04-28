Prep track and field
Adams Central
CRETE — The Adams Central boys track and field team placed fourth at the Crete invite on Thursday, scoring 62 points. The Patriot girls were fifth with 28 points.
Breck Samuelson set one of three school records on the day for the AC boys, as he won the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 7 inches. The other two school records set were by Luke Bonifas, who won the 1,600 in 4:25.32 and the 3,200 in 9:40.72. Nate Kerr was second in the triple jump with a distance of 41-3 1/2, while James Babcock was fifth in the discus (129-10). Zach Fleischer placed fourth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 17.15 seconds, while Grant Trausch placed third in the 200 (23.02) and sixth in the 100 (11.43). Drew Bonifas (52.86) and Antonio Calderon (53.99) finished fifth and sixth in the 400. AC was fourth in the 400 relay (44.11).
On the girls side, Kaitlyn Mousel won silver in the 300 hurdles (48.10). Hannah Gengenbach was fifth in the high jump (4-10), and Taylin Schernikau was fifth in the shot put (36-3). Megyn Scott was fifth ini the 100 hurdles (17.44), and Mari Conant was sixth in the 100 (13.27). Lynsie Lancaster was sixth in the 1,600 (6:00.07) and sixth in the 3,200 (13:56.24). The Patriots were fourth in the 3,200 relay (11:40.64) and sixth in the 400 relay (55.40).
KC Chiefs fill clear defensive need with second of 2
first-round NFL Draft picks
The Chiefs filled a big need with their second pick in the first round of Thursday night’s NFL Draft, selecting Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis No. 30 overall.
The 6-foot-4, 266-pound Karlaftis was a Ted Hendricks Award finalist as the nation’s top defensive end. He was first-team All-Big Ten and third-team All-America after a season in which posted 11 1/2 tackles for loss, 4 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles. As a freshman in 2019, he recorded 7 1/2 sacks.
Karlaftis missed most of the 2020 season battling an injury and COVID-19.
The Chiefs’ defensive end rotation entering the draft included Frank Clark, Mike Danna and Joshua Kaindoh. Rush end is considered a big need after they recorded just 31 sacks, the fourth-lowest total in the NFL last season.
The issue was glaring in the AFC Championship Game loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, when the Chiefs were able to sack quarterback Joe Burrow just one time.
The Chiefs also owned the No. 29 pick, but general manager Brett Veach traded up with the New England Patriots and selected Washington Huskies cornerback Trent McDuffie with the 21st pick.
