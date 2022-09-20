Prep softball
Monday: HAC 6, Hershey 5; HAC 12, Hershey 4
HOLDREGE — Kaley Waite homered in each of Holdrege/Adams Central’s wins Monday in a doubleheader over Hershey. In the Liberty Storm’s 6-5 opening win, she, Brooklyn Nelson and Abbey Fish made up the offense with a pair of knocks each. Fish stroked a triple.
Isabel Raburn hurled a complete game with 11 strikeouts.
Raburn doubled three times and drove in three runs during the 11-hit second game, a 12-4 victory that saw the Liberty Storm (14-9) score in five of the six frames, including a five-run fourth frame. Gentry Goldfish added a pair of singles.
Waite drove in four runs in the nightcap, threw four innings and struck out a pair of Panthers (10-16).
No. 3 St. Cecilia 4, Gothenburg 3; STC 14, Minden 3
GOTHENBURG — St. Cecilia’s offense was late arriving, but made the suffering worthwhile Tuesday. The Class C No. 3 Hawkettes survived a scare from Gothenburg and edge out a 4-3 win.
Paisley Mangers had a two-run home run off the bench. Alli Stritt also had an RBI. Izzy Kvols, Kyler Weidner, Abbey Musalek, Avery Kissinger and Emery Vargas each recorded singles.
Jordan Head threw a six-inning complete game with three strikeouts. She shook off a two-run first and fired four straight scoreless innings before stalling a Swedes rally in the sixth.
The Hawkettes (20-2) bashed four hits for extra bases in a 14-3 rout of Minden. STC opened with seven runs in the first inning and closed the game with a six-run fourth to activate the mercy rule.
Brooke Bohlke, Kvols, Chloe Rossow and Grace Ganatra all doubled while Musalek homered.
Tatum Krikac had a pair of singles and drove in two runs. Ganatra drove in four and Musalek three.
Audrey Rossow fanned five Whippets across four innings and was charged with only one earned run of the three she gave up.
Lily Bloomfield doubled for the Whippets (2-20) and Ellie Reichstein hit a home run. Minden fell to Gothenburg 13-3.
Prep tennis
GICC 4, Hastings 0; Kearney Catholic 3, Hastings 1
Parker Ablott and Jackson Graves registered Hastings’ only victory on the day, winning No. 1 doubles over the Stars 6-2, 4-6, 1-0.
Prep volleyball
No. 4 BDS def. SRC 2-0, Neb. Lutheran 2-0
WACO — Jess Hudson slugged 12 kills to help the Eagles past Nebraska Lutheran 26-24, 25-14 Tuesday night. Malory Dickson scored three blocks and Cloey Carlson a pair of service aces. Hayley Sliva dished 14 assists and Hannah Miller eight. Campbell Bohling dug seven attacks.
Hudson added six kills in the match against Shelby/Rising City in a 25-16, 25-18 win. She registered 3 1/2 blocks as well.
Giltner def. Harvard 2-0
GILTNER — Harvard’s Hannah Harms had five kills and Zahna Reutzel three in a 25-11, 25-23 loss to the Hornets. Aimee Whetstine-Jones recorded 12 assists and six digs for the winless Cardinals, who also fell to Axtell 25-10, 25-8.
No other information was available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.