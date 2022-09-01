Prep softball
Hastings
NORTH PLATTE — The Hastings softball team split a doubleheader with North Platte on Friday.
The Tigers’ won the opener 18-6, scoring at least three runs in each of the first four innings and hammering 16 hits. Emma Landgren had three of those hits and drove in six runs — four of which came on a grand slam. She added another home run and a double. Macie Wolever also crushed two home runs, while Carlie Muhlbach and Makenzie Nollette each hit a round-tripper of their own. Muhlbach’s four RBIs were second on the team. Wolever and Nollette drove in two, while Grayce Beck added an RBI of her own.
HHS’ offense kept scoring in game two, tallying eight runs and 11 hits, but the Bulldogs had two big innings that lifted them to an 11-8 victory. Sammy Schmidt clubbed a pair of homers and drove in three runs. Emma Synek and Beck added two RBIs apiece, while Muhlbach drove in another run. Beck, Muhlbach and Wolever all hit a double in the game. Despite Hastings taking a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, North Platte scored seven in the third and four in the fourth to take the win.
Prep volleyball
Franklin quad
FRANKLIN — Red Cloud and Franklin each notched wins against Harvard, which went 0-3 ini Thursday’s quadrangular.
Franklin defeated Harvard 25-23, 25-20 in the Cardinials’ first match. No stats are available for the Flyers, but Harvard’s Zahna Reutzel and Taylor Braun each had a team-high three kills for Harvard. Aimee Whetstine-Jones led the Cardinals with 10 assists, and Cheyenne Gabriel had five digs.
Red Cloud beat Harvard 25-14, 25-18. No Red Cloud stats were available. Braun, Lillian Smith and Jasmine Gonzalez each tallied two kills. Whetstine-Jones finished with nine assists and seven digs.
In the Cardinals’ final match of the night, they fell to Shelton 25-6, 25-12. Braun totaled three kills, while Whetstine-Jones again finished with nine assists and seven digs.
Kenesaw
KENESAW — The Kenesaw volleyball team defeated Arcadia-Loup City 25-27, 25-21, 25-22 before falling to Amherst 25-15, 25-11.
In the win McKinnley Kroos led the team with 13 kills, while Avery Kelley had five and Elise Schukei tallied four. Ashlyn Katzberg recorded 12 assists. Schukei had a team-high four aces, while Bentley Olson led the Blue Devils with 17 digs.
Against Amherst, Kelley had five kills and Lily Burr had five assists. Kelley tallied a team-high seven digs.
Minden
MINDEN — Minden swept Lexington on Thursday, winning 25-12, 25-11, 25-15. Mattie Kamery paced the Whippets with 11 kills while Myla Emery finished the match with 10. Emery also totaled 12 assists and two ace serves. Kamery added nine assists and two aces as well to her resume. Bailey Rogers had a team-high five digs.
Deshler
DESHLER — Deshler went 1-1 in its triangular on Thursday.
The Dragons defeated Mead 25-19, 25-21. Stormi Capek led the team with seven kills, while Jacilyne Peterson and Allie Vieselmeyer each totaled six kills. Payton Bauer finished the match with 14 digs, and Mallory Kleen recorded 10 assists.
In its 25-13, 25-16 loss to Sterling, Deshler was again led by Capek, who had six kills. Peterson added four more kills. Tierra Schardt totaled 13 digs and Capek added 12. Kleen led the Dragons with eight assists.
Prep boys tennis
Adams Central
Adams Central dropped its dual against Kearney Catholic on Thursday, losing 4-1. The two teams played three doubles matches and two singles matches, with no players playing both double and singles. The No. 2 doubles team of Brandon Clement and Dylan Janzen notched Adams Central’s only win of the day, beating Amir Saadi and Nash Malone 6-3, 6-2.
Prep football
Wilcox-Hildreth
HILDRETH — The Wilcox-Hildreth football team recorded a 52-28 win over Elba on Thursday. Gaige Ritner led the Falcons in rushing with 194 yards on just seven carries — an average of 27.7 yards per attempt. Ritner also scored four touchdowns on the ground. Thomas Donley added 148 yards and a score, while Graiden Ritner had 139 yards and two TDs. In all, the Falcons rushed for 513 yards and had eight touchdowns on the ground.
Gavin Patterson and Graiden Ritner led the team with eight tackles each. Eli Pistulka recovered a fumble, and Brody Patterson recorded a safety.
