Prep boys tennis
Lexington 9, Hastings 0
Prep boys tennis
Lexington 9, Hastings 0
LEXINGTON — The Minutemen swept the Tigers in early season action.
No. 1 singles — Greyson Strauss def. Ben Hafer 8-1
No. 2 — Noah Scherr def. Jackson Graves 8-6
No. 3 — Morgan Bailey def. Parker Ablott 8-4
No. 4 — Christopher Swartz def. Alex Hafer 8-4
No. 5 — Dru Truax def. Ethan Zimmerman 8-3
No. 6 — Anthony Zamudio def. Mason Kusek 8-5
No. 1 doubles — Swartz/Truax def. B. Hafer/Graves 8-0
No. 2 — Bailey/Adrian Galvan def. A. Hafer/Kusek 8-5
No. 3 — Strauss/Scherr def. Ablott/Zimmerman 8-6
Prep football
XX
Prep girls golf
KEARNEY — Hastings High's Anna Brant shot a 91 at Meadowlark Hills on Friday to lead the Tigers in the Kearney invite, which featured mostly Class A competition. Teammates Alayna Stevenson (116) and Gracey McIntyre (114) also competed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.