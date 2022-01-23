Prep girls basketball
Hastings High
COLUMBUS — The Hastings girls basketball team fell to Columbus 48-23 on Saturday. KK Laux led the Tigers with seven points and Libby Landgren tallied six. Emma Landgren finished with four points, McKinsey Long added three, Jessalyn Quintero chipped in with two, and Charli Coil had one.
Giltner
YORK — Giltner fell 58-32 to McCool Junction on Saturday. Macie Antle tallied a team-high 16 points for the Hornets while Breley Hunnicutt finished with eight. Addison Wilson recorded four points, while Taylor Phillips and Tracy Wiles recorded two apiece.
Wilcox-Hildreth
AMHERST — Wilcox-Hildreth fell to Amherst 53-20 on Saturday. Madison Bunger totaled seven points, Claire Ortgiesen added six, Cara Bunger tallied four, Emma Donley had two, and Sarah Jensen had one.
Franklin
ELM CREEK — Franklin outlasted Elm Creek 37-30. Abigail Yelken totaled 21 points to lead the team. Bryanah Hindal added nine, Bailey Lennemann chipped in five, and Kaitlyn Schurman had two. Yelken completed the double-double with 19 rebounds.
BDS
YORK — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley cruised past Nebraska Lutheran 46-17. JessaLynn Hudson and Malory Dickson each finished with eight points, while Ashley Schlegel had seven, Hannah Miller recorded six, and Hanna Kadel tallied five. Mariah Sliva totaled four points, Halle Joins and Taylor Sliva chipped in with three points each, and Karolyn Ozenbaugh had two.
Red Cloud
RED CLOUD — Red Cloud defeated Friend 38-34 on Saturday. Avery Fangmeyer led the Warriors with 12 points, Olivia Horne added eight, and Marissa Hersh totaled seven. Paisley Ord finished with five points, Beau Lewis tallied three, Josie Rust recorded two, and Adelynn Minnick had one.
Kenesaw
KENESAW — Kenesaw fell to Pleasanton 45-32 on Saturday. Cassidy Gallagher finished with nine points and Rylee Legg added eight. Dominga Sanchez recorded four points, while Halle Nienhueser, Meadow Wagoner, and Lydia Schukei all totaled three points. Chloe Uden added two points. Gallagher also led the team with 11 rebounds.
E-M
YORK — Exeter-Milligan defeated Shelby-Rising City 38-26 on Saturday. Jasmine Turrubiates led the team with 11 points, Cameran Jansky had 10, and Maddie Luzum finished with six. Malorie Staskal and Emma Olsen totaled four points apiece, and Savana Krupicka chipped in with three.
Prep boys basketball
Kenesaw
KENESAW — The Kenesaw boys basketball team fell to Pleasanton 56-46. Eli Jensen recorded 14 points, a team-high. Lane Kelley added 11 points, Tyson Denkert finished with eight, Jravin Suck totaled five, Trey Kennedy chipped in with four, and Bridger Kroos and Luke Burr each had two. Denkert led Kenesaw with nine rebounds and Jensen had eight.
Franklin
ELM CREEK — Franklin dropped its game against Elm Creek 61-42. Mile Cleveland led the Flyers with 13 points while Tucker Rose tallied 12. Nick Baker and Matt Ayres each tallied eight points, and Gregory Boettcher recorded one point. Rose hauled in a team-high 10 rebounds.
Exeter-Milligan
YORK — Exeter-Milligan notched a 54-39 win over East Butler. Micahel Bartu had a team-high 15 points while Draven Payne poured in 14. Tyler Due finished with nine points, Peyton Pribyl and Kole Svec each tallied six points, and Marcus Krupicka recorded four.
Prep wrestling
Hastings
LEXINGTON — Hastings High placed third at the Lexington invite. Braiden Kort won gold in the 126-pound weight class, going 3-0. Landon Weidner (152) was 3-0 with two tech falls and a pin to place first. Cameron Brumbaugh (106) and Blake Kile (145) both placed second, while Hunter Anderson (113), Tucker Adams (120), and Elijah Johnson (138) all finished third.
Adams Central finished 11th in the tournament. Tyler Pavelka had the top finish for the Patriots, placing second at 285 pounds and finishing with two pins. Bladen Blecha was sixth at 170 pounds.
D-T
DONIPHAN — Doniphan-Trumbull finished in eighth place at the LouPlatte Conference tournament meet. Zachary Burkey finished in first place in the 113-pound bracket, going 2-0 and pinning both opponents he faced. Dakota Gibson finished third at 126.
Fillmore Central
LOUISVILLE — Fillmore Central finished second at the Louisville tournament, totaling 208 1/2 points. Aidan Trowbridge took home the gold medal in the 113-pound bracket, going 3-0. Travis Meyer also went 3-0, all by pins, at 120 pounds. Alex Schademann had three pins and a tech fall en route to a 5-0 day that ended with a first-place finish at 132 pounds. Aiden Hinrichs (145) went 2-0 and took home gold.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.