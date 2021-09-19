Prep volleyball
Central City invite
CENTRAL CITY — Adams Central won the Central City invite with three wins on Saturday.
The Patriots beat the host Bison 25-5, 25-11 behind seven kills from Jessica Babcock and three apiece from Hannah Gengenbach, Lauryn Scott and Megyn Scott. Chelsey Wiseman had a team-high 10 assists. Emma Estrada served seven aces.
AC beat Holdrege 25-19, 25-23 with an 11-kill effort by Megyn Scott. Lauryn Scott added seven kills and Babcock six. Rachel Goodon scored four kills. Wiseman dished 17 assists and Gabby Feeney eight.
For the title, Adams Central swept Nebraska Christian 25-13, 25-22. Lauryn Scott led with eight kills while Babcock and Megyn Scott each tallied six. Feeney and Estrada each had three kills and Gengenbach two. Babcock added three blocks and Wiseman 15 assists.
Blue Hill, Superior
SUPERIOR — Superior swept its triangular with Blue Hill and Alma Saturday. The Wildcats beat the Bobcats 25-21, 25-22 and the Cardinals 26-24, 17-25, 25-16.
Shayla Meyer led Superior with 11 kills. Teegan Duncan and Cailyn Barry tallied six kills apiece and Ella Gardner served four aces.
Abigail Meyer paced Blue Hill with five kills and Michelle Henkel chipped in four. Reece Mlady served four aces and Gracey Utecht scored two aces. Henkel had one, as well.
Shayla Meyer's 29 kills and 16 digs highlighted the Superior win over Alma. Teegan Duncan added eight kills and Madison Heusinkvelt notched five. Ella Gardner chipped in with three kills and eight digs while dishing 41 assists.
Alma's Addison Siebels led that side with 12 kills.
Blue Hill also lost to Alma 25-12, 25-21. Abigail Meyer produced seven kills and Emma Karr had six. Mlady served up 14 assists and dug a team-high nine attacks.
Gothenburg invite
GOTHENBURG — Minden finished the Gothenburg invite with two more victories and a loss on Saturday. The Whippets defeated Chadron and the host Swedes but fell to York in three sets.
Mattie Kamery continued her offensive tear with double-digit kills in each match. She scored 16 against Chadron, 15 against York and 12 versus Gothenburg.
Maylee Kamery totaled 15 kills between the three matches. Bailey Rogers picked up 36 digs and Halle Space dished 44 assists.
The Whippets improved to 13-5 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.