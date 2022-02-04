Prep girls basketball
North Platte 62, Hastings 57
NORTH PLATTE — McKinsey Long scored 23 points and Libby Landgren added 10 for the Tigers. Emma Synek had eight, Emma Landgren seven, KK Laux six and Jess Quintero three.
BDS 52, S/RC 33
DAVENPORT — Jess Hudson scored 19 and Hannah Miller had 14 for the Eagles.
Exeter-Milligan 64, Hampton 22
Cameran Jansky (17 points), Josie Kanode (12), Emma Olsen (10) all finished in double figures for the Timberwolves, who accrued 57 points in three quarters.
Dorchester 45, Giltner 32
Macie Antle and Addison Wilson combined for 20 points for the Hornets. Breley Hunnicutt added six points, and Tracy Wiles and Alyssa Fastnacht each chipped in three.
Prep boys basketball
C-2 No. 4 Doniphan-Trumbull 55, Centura 42
ST. PAUL — Andrew Stock (15 points), Blake Detamore (13), and Ethan Smith (10) all scored in double figures for the Cardinals, who advanced to the LouPlatte Conference finals against Central City Saturday night at 8 p.m.
D-1 No. 5 Kenesaw 56, Blue Hill 48
SHELTON — Eli Jensen tallied 19 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who advanced to the Twin Valley Conference final Saturday night at Lynn Farrell Arena. The game against Shelton — a 59-46 winner over Silver Lake — will tip off at 8 p.m.
Trey Kennedy and Lane Kelley combined for 25 points. Kelley added five assists and three blocks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.