Prep boys bowling
Hastings 21, Southern Valley 0
ARAPAHOE — Hastings swept the singles matches and the Baker Game Tuesday afternoon. Ethan Crecelius rolled the two highest scores of the day — a 192 in game one of singles and a 234 in game two.
Game 1 scores: James Colwell over Titus Hall 171-54; Lavon Handler over N/A 160-0; Wyatt Carlson over Hunter Batt 142-88; Richard Jarosik over N/A 165-0; Crecelius over Elliott Adams 192-142.
Game 2 scores: Colwell over Hall 181-38; Handler over N/A 144-0; Carlson over Batt 174-89; Jarosik over N/A 119-0; Crecelius over Adams 234-86.
Baker: Hastings over Southern Valley 167-43
Prep girls basketball
McCool Junction 70, Giltner 20
GILTNER — Tracy Wiles led the Hornets (1-2) with 10 points. Avery Reeson had four and both Kailyn Wilson and Addison Wilson added three points.
Prep girls wrestling
Wahoo 36, Fillmore Central 30
WAHOO — Angie Schademann (100 pounds) and Maggie Fushia (135) recorded wins for the Panthers that weren’t forfeits. Schademann scored a pin in 30 seconds while Fushia notched hers in 3:40.
College volleyball
Jamestown wins NAIA national title
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The University of Jamestown made good on advancing to its first-ever national volleyball final. The second-ranked Jimmies (37-2) downed No. 4 Corban (33-5) in five sets inside the Tyson Events Center.
Jamestown won the match 25-21, 21-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-13 behind a match-high 23 kills by Anna Holen. She was joined in double figures by Aleah Zieske (13 kills) and Kalli Hegerle (12).
The Jimmies, who won the GPAC tournament and regular season, had 14 blocks to Corban’s nine, led by eight block assists and one solo by Darienne Johnson. Ellie Holen made 44 digs.
Corban’s Rylee Troutman notched 21 kills and Avari Ridgway and Makayla Roginski scored 16 and 15 kills, respectively.
In October, Jamestown swept Hastings College 25-17, 25-15, 25-23.
