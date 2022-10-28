Prep football
No. 11 Nebraska Christian 14, No. 6 Thayer Central 8
HEBRON — Thayer Central (7-2) was shut out in the first half for the first time all season and the Titans lost 14-8 in the second round of the Class D-1 playoffs Friday night.
Jordan Mariska ran in the Titans’ only touchdown, a 55-yarder in the third quarter that gave them the lead at that point.
Nebraska Christian (7-2) scored the game-winning touchdown with five minutes left to end Thayer’s season after advancing to the second-round for the first time since 2005.
Mariska ran for 112 yards while Sam Souerdyke and Triston Wells each added 50.
No. 5 Boone Central 48, No. 12 Minden 0
ALBION — In its first playoff appearance since 2013, Minden (6-4) was shut out by fifth-seeded Boone Central (8-2), which scored in every quarter.
The Whippets were out-gained 445-152 on the night and had only three rushing yards. Jake Ryan threw for 149 yards and was 8-for-21 through the air. He also led the team in rushing yards with 16 yards on as many attempts.
Seth Hauserman caught four passes for 101 yards.
Boone Central quarterback Alex Christo was 9-for-17 for 184 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Parker Borer ran for 197 yards on 24 totes and three scores.
No. 7 Oakland-Craig 56, No. 10 Fillmore Central 30
OAKLAND — Fillmore Central (7-3) struck first in its first playoff game since 2014. Then Oakland-Craig rambled off seven straight touchdowns to lead 35-6 at halftime. Keegan Theobald cut the lead to 35-14 with a touchdown to open the second half but the Knights (8-2) answered right back and cruised to a four-score victory. No other information was available.
No. 2 Arthur County 77, No. 15 Wilcox-Hildreth 12
ARTHUR — Graysen Sheen threw for a touchdown and 135 yards for the Falcons (4-5), who mustered scores in the first and third quarters. Gaige Ritner was the recipient.
Brody Patterson had the other Wilcox-Hildreth touchdown. He had two carries for 15 yards and four catches for 68 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.