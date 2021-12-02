Prep boys basketball
Adams Central
AURORA — Class B No. 9 Aurora outlasted C-1 No. 10 Adams Central 45-33 Thursday night in the team’s openers.
Jacob Eckhardt led the Patriots with 13 points. Paul Fago and Decker Shestak added five points apiece, Jayden Teichmeier had four points, and Dylan Janzen and Leighton Weber chipped in three points each.
Deshler, Exeter-Milligan
EXETER — Exeter-Milligan hung on for a 44-39 win over Deshler Thursday. Gavin Nash’s game-high 23 points weren’t enough for the Dragons. E-M’s Peyton Pribyl led eight scorers.
Silver Lake, Red Cloud
RED CLOUD — Silver Lake opened the season with a win over Red Cloud on Thursday, notching a 49-30 victory. No stats were available for Silver Lake.
Ben Ely led Red Cloud with 12 points, while Sam Dilley and Malaki Horne tallied six points. Dillon Simpson had four points, and Carson McCleary totaled two.
Kenesaw, Blue Hill
BLUE HILL — Fresh off a state championship in football, the Kenesaw boys basketball team edged out a win over Blue Hill 53-48 on Thursday.
Lane Kelley finished with a team-high 14 points for the Blue Devils, Tyson Denkert had 13, and Eli Jensen recorded 12. Taten Uden totaled four points, Trey Kennedy and Joel Katzberg each had three, and Randyn Uden and Jravin Suck both tallied two. Jensen also led Kenesaw with 12 rebounds, completing the double-double. Denkert totaled six steals in the game.
No Blue Hill stats were available.
Prep girls basketball
Adams Central
AURORA — Adams Central started and finished strong in its 51-28 win over Aurora Thursday. The Patriots opened with a 15-3 advantage and closed with a 17-point fourth quarter.
Rachel Goodon recorded a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Libby Trausch added 11 points to head a 10-player scoring effort.
AC registered 19 steals, five each from Trausch and Lauryn Scott.
Hastings
SEWARD — Hastings cruised to a 69-39 victory over Seward in the season opner. McKinsey Long erupted for 23 points to lead the Tigers, while Libby Landgren finished with 14 points, and Emma Synek and Maddie Hilgendorf each tallied 10 points. Jessalyn Quintero recorded seven points, and KK Laux added five.
Thayer Central
BELLEVILLE, Kan. — Thayer Central opened the season with a 48-13 win over Belleville-Republic County (Kan.) Thursday. Jayme Huhman led three double digit scorers with 13 points. Cassie Hergott and Allison Richardson each added 10 points.
Natalie Tietjen finished with nine points. Ava Wiedel, Josey Welch, and Jadyn Bowman scored two points apiece.
Wilcox-Hildreth
HILDRETH — Wilcox-Hildreth got off on the right foot Thursday, winning the season opener 45-14. Madison Bunger led the Falcons with 19 points. Sarah Jensen totaled eight points, Claire Ortgiessen finished with seven, and Emma Donley chipped in with six. Cara Bunger and Addison Overholser poured in two apiece, and Reagan Johnson had one.
Exeter-Milligan, Deshler
MILLIGAN — Deshler squeezed out a win over Exeter-Milligan 40-38 on Thursday.
Mallory Kleen had a team-high 10 points for the Dragons. Brenna Dubbert finished with nine points while Jacilyne Peterson and Taylor Sieber both had six. Allie Vieselmeyer added five points, and Stormi Capek totaled three.
Cameran Jansky led the Timberwolves with 16 points and Emma Olsen finished with 11. Maddie Luzum totaled five points, Jasmine Turrubiates recorded four, and Savana Krupicka added two.
Giltner, Harvard
HARVARD — Giltner defeated Harvard 44-7 on Thursday. Macie Antle had a team-high 14 points and Addison Wilson added 12. Alyssa Fastnacht totaled six points and Breley Hunnicutt had four. Hailey Eastman, Taylor Phillips, Tracy Wiles, and Francesca De mare all finished with two points.
Prep wrestling
Adams Central
The Adams Central wrestling team fell to defending state champion Central City 54-24 Thursday. All four of the Patriots match victories came in open classes. Nathan Mieth (138 pound), Kayleb Saurer (145), Evan Schumm (152), and Darren Warren (220) all won via forfeit.
D-T
DONIPHAN — The Doniphan-Trumbull wrestling team fell in the season opener 64-9 to Ravenna on Thursday. Zayden Delgado won a thrilling match against Chase Rager, taking a 6-4 sudden victory in overtime. Tycen Breckner had the only other win, accepting a forfeit at the 182-pound weight class.
