D2-8 subdistrict
SHELTON — Shelton ended Red Cloud’s season, beating the Warriors 57-19 in Thursday’s subdistrict final. Ben Ely (7 points), Sam Dilley (6), Landon Mahon (4) and Hugo Basco (2) all scored for Red Cloud, which trailed 29-9 at the half.
NU’s Alberts says Hoiberg staying
Thanks to a restructured contract, Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has been granted immunity from losing his job after this season — the Huskers’ third straight 20-loss season.
Athletic director Trev Alberts announced so on the radio Thursday evening.
Hoiberg’s buyout before the restructuring was $18.5 million after former A.D. Bill Moos secretly extended him prior to Moos’ departure.
In the new deal, Hoiberg is taking a pay cut and will make $3.25 million next season. His $500,000 bonus for staying three seasons is void and buyout down to $11 million.
Nebraska is likely to lose freshman phenom Bryce McGowens to the NBA Draft and will have other gaps in the lineup next season. The Huskers are 7-20 ahead of Friday’s final home game against No. 25 Iowa.
In a statement, Alberts said he’s had “several productive meetings” with Hoiberg.
“No one is more disappointed or frustrated than Fred Hoiberg,” the release says before going on to add, “Fred has presented a plan to me that I believe is in the best long-term interest of the Nebraska Athletic Department and our men’s basketball program… I believe in Fred and look forward to working with him as he executes his vision for the future of Nebraska men’s basketball.”
UEFA to move Champions League final out of Russia
UEFA will no longer stage this season’s Champions League final in St. Petersburg after Russia attacked Ukraine, The Associated Press has learned.
An extraordinary meeting of the UEFA executive committee will be held on Friday to discuss the geopolitical crisis and when officials are set to confirm taking the May 28 showpiece game out of Russia, a person with knowledge of the process said on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private talks.
UEFA confirmed there is a meeting due at 0900 GMT on Friday.
“Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA president has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the executive committee .... in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions,” UEFA said in a statement.
The British government and fan groups had been asking UEFA to no longer play the game in the St. Petersburg, where the stadium is sponsored by Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.
“On this tragic day, our thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine, our friends, colleagues, members, & their loved ones,” the Fans Supporters Europe group tweeted Thursday. “Given the events unfolding, we expect an imminent announcement from UEFA on the relocation of the Champions League final.”
The Ukrainian Premier League suspended operations on Thursday due to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decision to impose martial law. The league has been on a two-month winter break and was due to resume on Friday. It did not give any planned date to restart.
The International Paralympic Committee said it was in talks with sports officials in Ukraine and Russia as their teams prepare to head to China for the start of the Paralympic Games next week.
“The IPC is in dialogue with both the Ukrainian and Russian Paralympic Committees ahead of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games,” the IPC said in an emailed statement. “As a politically neutral organization, the IPC’s focus remains on the upcoming Games rather than the ongoing situation.”
Russia’s name, flag and anthem are already barred from the March 4-13 Paralympics in Beijing over previous doping disputes. Its team is due to compete as RPC, short for Russian Paralympic Committee.
