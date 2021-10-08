Prep cross country
Hastings
PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. — Kelyn Henry-Perlich led four Hastings runners in the top 15 of the Phillipsburg Invite on Thursday. Henry-Perlich finished in sixth place with a time of 22:31. Behind her were Lili Widheldm (7th, 22:40), Reagan Shoemaker (8th, 22:41), and Kiernan Bierman (15th, 23:26). The Hastings girls won the meet with 31 points.
Evan Struss placed third for the Hastings boys (18:52) while Austin Carerra was sixth (19:36) , Juan Ceron Milian was eighth (19:49), Vinny Condry 11th (19:54), and Brendan Story 13th (19:56). The Tigers took gold with 24 points.
Prep football
Minden
COZAD — Minden knocked off previously-ranked Cozad 14-13 Friday night. A touchdown by Carter Harsin with 7:32 left in the game sealed the deal for the Whippets, who improved to 4-3 on the year.
MIN...........7 0 0 7 — 14
COZ...........7 0 6 0 — 13
M — Austin Lutkemeier 1 run (Jose Ciprian kick)
C — Blocked punt (Jacob Weatherly kick)
C — Nolan Wetovick 1 run (kick failed)
M — Carter Harsin 1 run (Ciprian kick)
